Albion Tourgée, the novelist, journalist, and judge who helped organize the founding of Bennett College was called a race traitor by the creator of Uncle Remus.
Tourgée was a wounded Union officer turned Reconstruction politician who settled in Greensboro in 1865. There, his advocacy for Black rights made him what one newspaper called “the most hated man in the state.” Tourgée’s ideals, and his hostility towards the defeated Confederacy, drew him to Radical Reconstruction. The enfranchisement of Black voters in 1867 created a political opportunity, and Tourgée was elected to the North Carolina Constitutional Convention of 1868, where his promotion of political, legal, and economic reform made him one of its most influential delegates.
Following the 1871 impeachment of governor William Woods Holden for attempting to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan, Tourgée found himself not only increasingly unwelcome but in danger in the state where he was increasingly denounced as a “carpetbagger” and “scalawag.” With the “Compromise” of 1877, a corrupt Washington backroom deal that made Rutherford B. Hayes the 19th U.S. President, Tourgée realized that Reconstruction and was dead and that he’d never hold another political or judicial office in the South. He moved to Colorado, where he published his bestselling A Fool’s Errand, by One of the Fools.
Sales of that novel rivaled those of Uncle Tom’s Cabin and Little Women. Its most famous chapter was inspired by the death of Tourgée’s friend Wyatt Outlaw, the Black Union veteran and Graham police officer murdered by the Klan in 1870. Tourgée was the first white novelist to describe a lynching, as well as the first of any ethnicity to describe the victim as being hanged (in the 1853 novel Clotel, or the President’s Daughter, escaped slave turned Abolitionist writer and historian William Wells Brown described a rebellious slave burned at the stake).
Tourgée’s status as a bestselling novelist who, rather than celebrating the antebellum South, exhorted Blacks to arm themselves against the Klan, earned him condemnation from some white southern authors and critics. Reviewing Tourgée’s 1890 novel Pactolus Prime in the Atlanta Journal, Joel Chandler Harris accused him of displaying “a narrow, burning hatred” of white people and rhetorically asked if Tourgée was “a monomaniac; or a refugee from his race?”
Ten years earlier, Harris had published Uncle Remus: His Songs and Sayings, the first of nine collections of stories based on African-American folklore that would inspire Disney’s Song of the South. Harris was considered a progressive in his era and editorialized against lynching, but was shocked by Tourgée’s belief that Blacks should take up “Winchesters and torches” to battle the disenfranchisement and de facto slavery becoming status quo throughout the 1890s South.
Before examining Tourgée’s most significant and lasting achievements, which resulted in his being credited with creating the concept of color-blind justice, here’s a closer look at his life before he left the state where he was in danger of being lynched. North Carolina’s history textbooks have traditionally paid more attention to Confederates stationed here during the Civil War than Tarheels who fought for the United States, much less postwar Yankees who moved here to try to honor the promises of Reconstruction.
Albion Winegar Tourgée was born in Williamsfield, Ohio, on May 2, 1838, to Methodist parents who had moved west from Massachusetts. His farmer father, Valentine Tourgée, was descended from French Huguenots; his mother Louisa Emma Winegar, who died when he was five, was of Dutch Colonial ancestry.
Tourgée enrolled in the University of Rochester in 1859, but showed no interest in politics until the following year, when the university attempted to ban the Wide Awakes. This was a paramilitary youth organization founded by five teenaged store clerks in Hartford, Ohio, in March of 1960, after hearing Lincoln speak there against the spread of slavery and for the right of workers to strike. By September of that year, the organization numbered in the tens of thousands and drove Republican voter registration among young Northerners. Tourgée took on the university’s administration and reached a compromise that kept students who joined the organization from being expelled.
Between December of 1860 and June of the next year, 11 Southern states seceded over their belief that Lincoln and the Republicans were going to abolish slavery. Tourgée enlisted in the 27th New York Volunteer Infantry before completing his studies and was awarded an A.B. degree in absentia in June 1862.
He suffered a spine injury in the First Battle of Bull Run, which left him with temporary paralysis and a permanent back problem. Recovered sufficiently to return to the war, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the 105th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Wounded at the Battle of Perryville, he continued to fight (and as was true of the United States Army in the early days of the southern insurgency, to retreat).
Tourgée was captured near Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on January 21, 1863, and was held in Richmond’s Libby Prison until freed via prisoner exchange in May of 1863. He fought at Chickamauga and Chattanooga but resigned his commission on December 6, 1863, due to pressure from superiors concerned about his health.
Returning to Ohio, he married his childhood sweetheart, Emma Doiska Kilbourne. They had one child.
When explaining why he became such a strong advocate for civil rights, Tourgée always credited his service in the wartime United States Army. Although he’d grown up in a region strongly against slavery, he’d never thought African-Americans his equals until he observed the bravery, resourcefulness, and political awareness of the freed slaves who flocked to his regiment. Furthermore, he said his four months as a prisoner of the southern insurgency gave him a glimpse of what “bondage” really meant, although he acknowledged that, this early in the war, white Yankee POWs had it better than slaves.
With Emma and her extended family, he settled in Guilford County in October 1865, six months after Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox. The Tourgées leased a 750-acre farm and agricultural nursery from Cyrus Mendenhall just outside Greensboro’s city limits. For his nursery business, Tourgée hired former slaves at good wages, and gave them financial and legal assistance to help them buy their own land. He set up a Freedman’s school on his family’s property, where Emma and her family worked as teachers.
In its entries on both Tourgée and Bennett College, Wikipedia states that this was the Black normal school for teacher training that would become Bennett, citing Historically Black Colleges and Universities: An Encyclopedia and Mark Elliott’s Color-Blind Justice: Albion Tourgée and the Quest for Racial Equality. After the latter book was reviewed in the July 29, 2007 issue of the News and Record, Bennett alumna Zepplyn S. Humphrey wrote a letter to the editor taking exception to this claim and pointing out, “Nowhere in the history of the college does the name of Albion Tourgée appear.”
The newspaper contacted Elliott, who wrote:
“I am not ready to say for certain whether I am right or wrong — but I do think I made an error not to qualify my statement with some note of uncertainty. I have read in secondary sources that Tourgée had an association with Bennett College, and I know that there is at least an oral ‘tradition’ that he participated in the founding. The best authority I know, Otto Olsen, wrote in his 1965 biography of Tourgée that: ‘Tourgée was an active member of the northern Methodist Episcopal Church ... and helped it found a short-lived seminary for whites at High Point and a Negro school (at which Tourgée reputedly taught) that later became Bennett College for Negro Women.’”
While Tourgée may have imagined himself as a sort of model for Black and white cooperation in the new south, events soon made him take a more activist role. When former Vice President Andrew Johnson succeeded the murdered Lincoln as President, Johnson expressed a desire for a swift restoration of the pre-war union. Emboldened by this sympathy from the Oval Office, the South’s former slave-holding class attempted to nullify emancipation through a series of Draconian Black Codes guaranteeing that the former slaves would remain a captive labor force.
Congress reacted by mandating that the former slave states must hold conventions to rewrite their constitutions, and that Blacks must be allowed to elect and be elected as delegates. Simultaneously, Southern Blacks resisted their former owners’ attempts to disenfranchise them by establishing Union Leagues and demanding equal rights, land, education, and protection against de facto re-enslavement.
Tourgée stepped into this brewing conflict by joining an interracial Union League chapter in 1866, forming a coalition between African-Americans, poor whites, and Quakers opposed to the aristocracy seeking to regain control of the South.
There, he befriended the subject of YES! Weekly’s August 11, 2020 cover story Wyatt Outlaw and the white men who put a monument where they lynched him. Both Tourgée and Outlaw were Radical Republicans; a term that meant the opposite of what it would after the two parties switched places in the political spectrum. They met when Tourgée attended the Equal Rights League’s convention in Raleigh, where Outlaw was elected to the convention’s board. The board coordinated statewide committees of “colored people” (“colored” could mean Native American as well as Black or biracial).
In 1868, Tourgée was elected to represent Guilford County at the Republican-dominated state constitutional convention. He successfully advocated for equal political and civil rights for all citizens; ending property qualifications for jury duty and office holding; requiring popular election of all state officers, including judges; founding free public education; and abolishing the use of whipping posts as punishment for persons convicted of crimes.
That same year, Tourgée was elected to the 7th District Superior Court as a judge, serving from 1868 to 1874. During this period, he confronted the increasingly violent Ku Klux Klan, which would murder Wyatt Outlaw in front of the Alamance County Courthouse in 1870. Klansmen repeatedly issued threats against Tourgée, whose second term coincided with the campaign of domestic terrorism that would soon overwhelm the South.
Despite these threats, Tourgée continued to uphold equal rights in the courtroom. He included Blacks on juries, fined lawyers for using the n-word in court, and set aside guilty verdicts based on prejudice and flimsy evidence. But in 1874, the tsunami of white supremacism, which was destroying Reconstruction and would return the South’s Black citizens to a thinly disguised version of their prewar bondage, cost him reelection. Three years later, he left North Carolina and began his career as a novelist.
Neither his first novel, Toinette, nor his second, Figs and Thistles, attracted much notice. But A Fool’s Errand, by One of the Fools, published in late 1879, and its 1889 sequel Bricks Without Straw, sold over 200,000 copies each. Unique among contemporary novels by white men about the South, they were told from the viewpoints of freedmen and dramatized the rise of white supremacy that made their “freedom” a false promise.
Although Tourgée’s Uncle Jerry Hunt is more of a sentimentalized supporting character than an active protagonist, the scene in which he is lynched in front of a fictional version of the Alamance County Courthouse shocked and galvanized readers. The 1880 edition of A Fool’s Errand included an appendix, “The Invisible Empire,” that detailed the Klan’s real-life depredations. No other white novelist had written of this, and few would for 50 years. Thomas W. Dixon’s wildly successful The Leopard’s Spots: A Romance of the White Man’s Burden and The Clansman: A Historical Romance of the Ku Klux Klan would instead become the popular culture norm. These early 20th Century bestsellers, which romanticized the “Lost Cause,” opposed equal rights for Blacks and glorified the Klan, were the basis for D. W. Griffith’s blockbuster 1915 film The Birth of a Nation, which in turn inspired the KKK’s 20th-century rebirth.
Tourgée did not restrict his activism to fiction. He aided African-American investigative journalist, educator, and NAACP-cofounder Ida B. Wells in her 1890s campaign against lynching. This aspect of Tourgée’s life, which deserves an article of its own, is covered in detail in Chapter 5 of Carolyn L. Karcher’s A Refugee from His Race: Albion W. Tourgée and His Fight Against White Supremacy (University of North Carolina Press, 2016).
Tourgée’s most lasting contribution to American society happened in 1891 when a group of prominent Black leaders in New Orleans retained his legal services to challenge Louisiana’s “separate but equal” law intended “to promote the comfort of passengers” by maintaining segregated coaches on passenger trains.
Tourgée played a strategic role in the challenge and was the lead attorney for Homer Plessy, an “Octaroon” (meaning one-eighth Black ancestry) man chosen by Tourgée and the city’s Black leaders to challenge the law. Tourgée used the term “color blindness” in his briefs. He had used that metaphor on several prior occasions on behalf of the struggle for civil rights.
The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Plessy and Tourgée lost. Plessy v. Ferguson is widely regarded (along with Dred Scott v. Sandford) as one of the worst decisions in Supreme Court history. But it was cited as a major precedent in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education, which found the “separate but equal” doctrine unconstitutional.
In 1897, President William McKinley appointed Tourgée as U.S. consul to France. He served there until his death from acute uremia on May 21, 1905, at the age of 67. The kidney damage was believed to be related to his Civil War wounds.
His ashes were interred at the Mayville Cemetery in Mayville, New York, where a 12-foot granite obelisk commemorates him with the following inscription: “I pray thee then write me as one that loves his fellow-men.”
Tourgée’s life is also commemorated with two historical markers in downtown Greensboro. One, at the intersection of S. Elm and February One, states he helped found Bennett College, describes his career as an N.C. jurist and delegate, mentions A Fool’s Errand, and notes the significance of Plessy v. Ferguson.
The other, at Gate City Boulevard near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, states: “Union army officer, author, judge. Member of 1868 Convention. Home was 2 blocks S.”
