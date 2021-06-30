Code of Silence: Survivors allege teen rehab program refused to report rapes

"My counselor made me stand up in front of the other kids in the Insight Program and explicitly say what my rapist did to me,” alleged a High Point resident in a telephone interview with YES! Weekly. “After shaming me, they persuaded me not to report it.”
As described in the articles “The [Hate] Group” and “Fear, fraud and ‘fun felonies,’” The Insight Program advertises its “Successful Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centers for Teens and Young Adults” in Greensboro, Charlotte, and Raleigh, as well as Georgia and Florida. Insight’s “treatment” is based on the teachings of controversial “enthusiastic sobriety” guru Bob Meehan, whom Dan Rather compared to a cult leader in a 1980 60 Minutes broadcast, and whom a 2005 ABC News 15 report described as “teaching troubled teens how to hate.”
The exposure of Meehan’s racism (openly expressed in the YouTube video “Bob Meehan – his views on Blacks”) led him to officially step down from the Insight Program, but his book Beyond the Yellow Brick Road is the first link on the program’s website, which lists Meehan’s son-in-law Clint Stonebraker as Insight’s owner and executive director.
The woman who alleges she was told not to report being raped as a teenager asked not to be named in this article, but Liz Nickerson, a 32-year-old Greensboro native, now living in Oregon, finds the claim all too credible. Nickerson told YES! Weekly, she entered the Greensboro and Atlanta Insight programs in 2004 and left in 2006, and that staff told her to “take responsibility” for her rape, which happened when she was a child.
“I was made to describe my rape in graphic detail in 2004,” Nickerson wrote via email last week. “This was when I was in the Insight Outpatient program that costs parents 10k out of pocket for their kids to be ‘treated’ by an unaccredited twenty-year-old.”
“That counselor,” continued Nickerson, “told me that being raped was my fault. Since it happened when I was twelve, and I wasn’t using drugs or drinking yet, she said it was my fault because I walked over to my rapist’s house that day. It was never brought up that I could have reported it. I was told my ‘recovery’ must be based on taking responsibility and ‘letting it go.’”
While Insight executive director Clint Stonebraker did not respond to the allegations of racism and homophobia previously reported by YES! Weekly, he did to this one. “Insight has a duty to report any claims of sexual abuse or rape whether they are brought up in group or individual counseling,” wrote Stonebraker in a May 21 email. “There are no exceptions. No Insight counselor engages in any form of victim shaming.”
“Note Clint’s phrasing,” said Nickerson last week. “Yes, they have that legal obligation, but they don’t comply with it. They didn’t in my case, or the cases of 57 other people who participated in our anonymous mass complaint.”
Nickerson was referring to an online mass complaint form at Enthusiastic Sobriety Abuse, an “expository council of survivors of Enthusiastic Sobriety Programs” she co-created. According to results she shared with YES! Weekly, 84 of 118 respondents alleged they were shamed for either their sexual histories or for being the victims of sexual abuse.
Nickerson said these results are only one of many things that have happened since she first contacted YES! Weekly last November.
“It started when I became aware of a private Facebook group formed by fellow survivors of Bob Meehan’s and Clint Stonebraker’s programs. After one month, it had 400 members. Some of us began meeting on Zoom and talking about our shared experiences and how we want to do something to stop these abuses from continuing. I reached out to YES! Weekly and about 20 of us decided to start writing out complaints to send to licensing boards. Then another Insight survivor, Blake Strider, mentioned the organization Breaking Code Silence and we made contact with its Interim Reporting Lead Emily Carter.”
In the words of its banner page, Breaking Code Silence is “a social movement organized by survivors of institutional child abuse and activists to raise awareness of the problems in the Troubled Teen Industry, and the need for reform.” Emily Carter told YES! Weekly that what she learned from Nickerson, Strider, and other Insight survivors deeply shocked her. “I thought I had seen a majority of the horrendous practices done on children in the US in the name of ‘therapy,’ but this is a different monster entirely,” wrote Carter in a recent email.
Nickerson said that Carter advised her and Strider that an Anonymous Mass Complaint would be the most accessible and trauma-informed way for survivors to speak out against Enthusiastic Sobriety Programs and report them to state licensing boards and governmental oversight agencies. “With Emily’s guidance and help from other Enthusiastic Sobriety survivors, we created this complaint form in five months.”
Shortly after the women were first interviewed by YES! Weekly, former Insight staff member Jacqueline Leibler suggested they organize into a formal nonprofit organization. With Leibler’s help, they created Enthusiastic Sobriety Abuse Alliance, Inc. (ESAA), which Nickerson described as having seven active board members and 60 volunteers. “They are mostly survivors, but also a few parents and allies. Our mission is to expose and report Enthusiastic Sobriety programs and advocate for and support survivors. ESAA, Inc., and BCS will also be assisting survivors in submitting individual complaints. We plan to be doing the administrative and reporting work for the survivors, so they only have to be willing to file a complaint and tell us their story.”
Nickerson, Carter, and Leibler all said that, as YES! Weekly has reported on their allegations of racism and homophobia, what they remain most concerned about is that Insight and related programs do not report teen’s allegations of sexual abuse.
“That partially stems from the twisted ideology in the program of ‘No Victims, Only Volunteers,’ said Nickerson. “Staff and the general culture of the program is that you volunteer for every situation or hardship in life. Clint Stonebraker’s mentor and father-in-law Bob Meehan even takes it as far as ‘you chose your life before you were born’ and implies that your abuse was your personal chosen destiny.”
In a YouTube video titled “Meehan on Parents,” Meehan says, “when I say there are no victims, only volunteers, I take that all the way down. My belief says we as spirits chose our parents, in order to be properly set up to be aware of those things we had to work on.”
Leibler, who is now CEO of ESAA Inc., described herself as very familiar with the Insight Program’s inner workings, having originally been a patient who then worked in various administrative positions for Insight in Atlanta and the related Step Two Recovery Center in Phoenix from 1997 until 2008.
“I have wanted to start a movement like this since I finally realized the abuse and brainwashing I was subjected to and complicit in when I worked for Meehan’s programs. In 2020, I met Liz and reconnected with some former group and staff members who also wanted to do something about these programs.”
Leibler believes that many of the group’s problems stem from Meehan and Stonebraker’s belief in reincarnation.
“Anything bad that happened to you can be traced back to your addiction, even if drugs and alcohol were not involved. The problem was your way of thinking and the karma you created as an addict that allows bad things to happen to you. If your abuse happened at a young age, it was because as a spirit before you were born, you chose the abuse as a way to learn a lesson. My sponsor concluded I was victimized because I was likely a slave owner in ancient Egypt, and I chose my victimization to experience what I had done to others.”
Clint Stonebraker denied this allegation. “No, Insight does not teach that we make choices before we are born,” he wrote in a June 23 email. “‘There are no victims, only volunteers’ is a topic that was used to help people who struggle with identifying a drug or alcohol problem. To my knowledge, it is never used in the context of rape, sexual abuse, or any form of physical abuse. I have never used that statement in any context because it is so easy to misconstrue.”
Jacqueline Leibler alleges Stonebraker said something very different when she worked for him in Phoenix. “I never heard anything about that when I was a client of the program, but I was only that for about eleven months. My remaining twelve years were as an employee. I met with Clint once a week, and it was all he talked about.”
Liz Nickerson alleged that both her own experience and responses to the complaint form contradict Stonebraker’s denial.
“84 people, former staff as well as patients, wrote that they were told they chose their lives before they were born. To the question asking if staff had ever used the phrase ‘no victims, only volunteers’ in relation to sexual abuse or assault, 60 said they were told this publicly, 58 said they were told it private, and 82 wrote that they witnessed it being said to others. Eighty-four respondents said that they were told ‘no victims, only volunteers’ in reference to their illness, and in one case, about their father’s fatal cancer.”
Nickerson also said that 26 out of 118 respondents wrote that program staff told them, “There’s no such thing as consensual sex for a woman.” She put YES! Weekly in touch with one who indicated on the form that he was willing to speak to the media.
“I was in the Greensboro Insight program from 2010 to 2020,” wrote Adam Sands in a June 23 Facebook message. When I was first admitted to Insight I was 15 and had never had sex with a girl. My counselors convinced me that women never consented to sex. Therefore, every sexual encounter between a man and woman was rape, so therefore, when a woman actually got raped, it seemed normal. Many others in the group with me had this said to them, and it took me years after the group to override that thought. In my opinion, it was basically grooming boys to commit sexual assault.”
Emily Carter said that she found the responses to the complaint form both persuasive and deeply shocking.
“A lot of the troubled teen industry programs that exist today have ties to a cult called Synanon that came out of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1958. Enthusiastic Sobriety seems to be a second Synanon. My co-workers in Breaking Code Silence have been studying these topics for over 20 years, and Enthusiastic Sobriety never came to the forefront. This is incredibly concerning because the responses to the Mass Complaint are alleging rape, assault, medical manipulation, abuse, emotional manipulation, and the rate of suicides is incredibly high. The dates that people were in enthusiastic sobriety programs from the complaint span the past few decades, and the stories remain consistent. It has been horrific to read the stories of children attempting to report their sexual assault in these programs, and it seems that a common outcome is for the counselors to make excuses for the perpetrator and victim-blame the child reporting.”
Both Carter and Nickerson asked for the link to the complaint form to be included at the end of this article. “Please,” said Nickerson, “if you’ve witnessed or experienced sexual abuse going unreported in any enthusiastic sobriety program, please fill out the Anonymous Mass Complaint Form at ethusiasticsobrietyabuse.com.
