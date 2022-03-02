Club Room honors Local Civil Rights Icon 

There is now a permanent reminder of a 17-year-old girl’s courage on the wall of the Printworks Mill in Greensboro’s historic Mill District.
On Tuesday, February 22, the Josephine Boyd Club Room was unveiled at Printworks Mill, located at 1700 Fairview Street in Greensboro, recognizing Boyd’s contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.
“I thought it was amazing how a student could have such bravery and put up with the kind of hatred and obstacles that were thrown in her path. She was a strong, young woman who persevered and utilized the great opportunities in front of her to become a role model that others began to follow in her footsteps,” said David Vos, project manager for The Alexander Company, developers of Printworks Mill. “After searching around in the Triad, I knew I had found the perfect location to share her passion and open-mindedness for change.”
In 1954, the Brown v. Board of Education decision passed by the Supreme Court ruled, unanimously, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional and violated the 14th Amendment. The decision declared, “that separate educational facilities for white and African American students were inherently unequal.”
In 1957, Boyd transferred from Dudley High School to become the first Black student to integrate Greensboro Senior High School, now Grimsley High School.
Throughout the school year, the Senior honor student was tormented - having eggs and other items thrown at her, being spat on, having tacks placed on her school chairs, and being threatened, along with her family. Boyd would go on to graduate with honors and in the top 10 of her class.
“How can someone smile when they’ve become isolated in a supposed safe space, let alone her daily surroundings?” said Paulette Bradley, Boyd’s daughter. “She was always fond of education, reading, the arts, and exploration. She didn’t let anything stop that, and it showed.”
After her mother’s passing in 2015, Bradley sought to commemorate her legacy, wanting to recognize her positivity during such a harsh time.
Bradley attended a city hall meeting in 2017 to discuss renaming a street in Greensboro in memory of her mother. Vos was also in attendance and became inspired to seek further action. After the 2018 renaming of Aycock Street, located near Grimsley High School, to Josephine Boyd Street, Bradley decided to team up with Vos and his crew to begin the Printworks Mill project.
“David had come up to me after the meeting and expressed an idea he had to create a club room in memory of her. They hadn’t broken any ground at that point, but he was so inspired that I became inspired by his interest in her story,” she said.
The team began working with other partners and stakeholders to create the mural and information board that is on display in the new Josephine Boyd Club Room at the Printworks Mill apartment complex.
“This unique club room is open to the community that lives at the complex. A place where families and individuals can come gather for events, group projects, and hangouts,” Vos said. “A lot of people now work from home, so it is also a change of scenery for those seeking inspiration in what they are doing.”
Boyd’s family came to the unveiling to honor their mother, aunt, sister, and grandmother, emphasizing the importance of her story and that is it properly told, sharing stories of her life and touching moments they shared with her.
“I call her the demure warrior,” Bradley said. “Someone so modest, and all about creating opportunities. This project does that and so did she.”
