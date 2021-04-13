GREENSBORO, N.C. JANUARY 12, 2021 – Lanier Law Group, P.A. has filed a civil lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court against Dan River Wesleyan Church and George W. Seed. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three victims and seeks to recover compensatory and punitive damages from Dan River Wesleyan Church and The Wesleyan Church Corporation arising out of multiple sexual assaults Mr. Seed committed against young boys in the 1990s.
The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Seed was a youth leader at Dan River Wesleyan Church and used his position to befriend and engage in sexual misconduct with young boys who attended the Dan River Wesleyan Church and church programs. The lawsuit alleges that the administrators of the Dan River Wesleyan Church knew or should have known about the abuse. A copy of the lawsuit is attached.
Lanier Law Group is seeking any witnesses or victims with firsthand knowledge of these atrocious acts of Mr. Seed or the role of Dan River Wesleyan Church in failing to protect minors from this sex offender. Anyone with information is asked to contact attorney Lisa Lanier at 336-855-8554.
