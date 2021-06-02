City Within a City: The Triad’s Forgotten Black Wall Streets

This week the nation stopped and took a moment to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The tragic event left at least 300 dead, many more scarred, traumatized and homeless, and a city on fire.
The destruction of the Greenwood District did much more than imagined, imparting generational poverty among many who were forced to create their own to have anything.
The Tulsa Massacre of 1921 took place May 31 and June 1, when mobs of white residents, many of them deputized and given weapons by city officials, attacked African-American residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street.
The attack, carried out on the ground and by private aircraft, destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the district and, at the time, the wealthiest African-American community in the United States. The Oklahoma National Guard imposed martial law around noon on June 1, effectively ending the massacre.
According to a federal Oklahoma commission, about 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, and property damage amounted to more than $1.5 million in real estate and $750,000 in personal property (equivalent to $32.65 million in 2020). Many survivors left Tulsa, while Black and White residents who stayed in the city kept silent about the terror, violence, and resulting losses for decades.
While people will be speaking about the Tulsa Race massacre this week and in the weeks to come, many of those people may have forgotten that, while not nationally recognized, the Triad held its own when it came to African-American communities birthed out of necessity and self-sufficiency.
Warnersville - Greensboro
Named after Philadelphia Quaker transplant Yardley Warner, Warnersville was one of the Triad’s first planned, self-sufficient African-American neighborhoods in the Triad.
Hoping to enhance opportunities for African-Americans freed from slavery, Warner purchased more than 35 acres of land in the name of a Quaker organization in 1867 and subdivided the property into one-acre lots.
Each lot was then sold to families to build equity and financial independence through home homeownership. That endeavor would turn into a community.
That community would grow into a school, the Union Cemetery on South Elm Street, a church, and more than 600 people living in homes and tending to gardens.
It would also become an example for other communities throughout the southern region.
Later on, the J.C. Price School would be built, and the former school would become Bennett College for Women.
According to local HUD records, by the 1950s, poor housing and living conditions would draw ire from the city, calling for the revitalizing of the neighborhood.
The subject of Greensboro’s first urban renewal program, plans were drawn up to rid the area of substandard housing and blight. The renewal project was the first of its kind in North Carolina and was funded with federal dollars. The project left the neighborhood with only the historic J.C. Price School and the Union Cemetery intact.
After the redevelopment plan of the 1960s saw all but two community assets — J.C. Price School and Union Cemetery — leveled, it was the Warnersville Recreation Center that served as a gathering place.
James Griffin’s mother, Constance Griffin, served as the assistant director at the Warnersville Recreation Center for 25 years. Her son went on to found the Warnersville Historical and Beautification Society, according to YES! Weekly archives.
In 2008, Greensboro College’s plan to convert the J.C. Price School for athletic facilities drew opposition from the community.
Historical markers and tales of what used to be are all that is left in the physical sense, but the Greensboro History Museum has a permanent Warnersville exhibit to help those relive the past or step back into it.
The exhibit is the first of its kind for the museum, both in its intense focus on one neighborhood and in the use of a variety of multimedia technologies. A wealth of historical photos and artifacts fill the exhibit space, with lines of poetry by Alonzo Stevens displayed across the wall tops. Museum staff collaborated with Greensboro’s GIS and IT departments to create maps and overlays detailing the homes, businesses and churches razed or moved during the redevelopment.
“As the community grew, a Black business district developed on Ashe Street, and neighborhood schools and churches thrived. Redevelopment irreversibly altered the landscape in the 1960s, affecting nearly every Warnersville family and institution, but a deep sense of community pride remains to this day,” said Elise Allison, archivist at the Greensboro History Museum.
Washington Street - High Point
High Point’s Washington Street Historic District is one of the city’s most recent National Register Districts, having been established on the register in 2010.
The street still houses most of its early to mid-20th century buildings associated with High Point’s African-American community.
The Washington Street National Register District contains early to mid-twentieth century commercial, institutional, ecclesiastical and residential buildings associated with High Point’s African American community. During the time of racial segregation, High Point’s African American citizens erected dwellings, offices, shops, restaurants, churches, and entertainment venues in the Washington Street area beginning in the late 19th century, many of which prospered well into the 20th century. According to the city’s website, the district comprises about 29 acres stretched linearly along Washington Street from N. Centennial St. eastward to just beyond N. Downing St.
Three properties within the district—the Kilby Hotel, First Baptist Church, and William Penn High School—are individually listed in the National Register. Washington Street was initially called Jamestown Road and once served as a primary connector between downtown and points east, but most through traffic now utilizes Martin Luther King Dr. The city renamed East Washington Street as part of the Kivett Drive realignment project and a citywide street renaming program in the late 1960s, calling it East Washington Drive. According to nomination documentation, the road name reverted to Washington Street in 2010, and “East” was dropped to avoid confusion with East Washington Street in Greensboro.
The district was boarded by early- to mid-twentieth century residential neighborhoods, including the Moon Lands and Griffin Park subdivisions and the 1942 Daniel Brooks Homes (High Point’s first African American public housing project) to the north, and an unpaved alley east of the Toussaint L’Ouverture Lodge No. 524 to the east.
The district includes the William Penn High School, now incorporated into the 35-acre Penn-Griffin School for the Arts campus, and the former Griffin Elementary School, which currently houses Penn-Griffin’s middle school students.
The district held Whitten Clinic, Haizlip Funeral Home, Yarborough Law building, the Carl Chavis YMCA/Mary McLeod Bethune YWCA, First Baptist Church, St. Mark Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Ritz Theater.
The Morgan Apartments, Hoover’s Funeral Home, and the Toussaint L’Ouverture Lodge No. 524 are at the district’s east end while quite a few of the commercial buildings and dwellings that once lined Washington Street have been demolished, leaving vacant lots - including the district’s pivotal buildings - the Odd Fellows Hall and the Kilby Hotel.
The district also encompasses nine residential buildings representing the area’s development from the early twentieth century through the 1960s. As proprietors, professionals, employees, and laborers lived within walking distance of Washington Street businesses, offices, and institutions, the residences in the historic district range from owner-occupied homes to rentals for working-class tenants. The oldest extant single-family dwellings—the Dr. C. J. H. and Sallie Gaylord House (1906) and the Robinson House (1907)—were erected near Washington Street’s west end and exhibit elements of the Queen Anne style. Two foursquares (hip-roofed,two-story residences)—one of which has served as Hoover’s Funeral Home since 1932—display Craftsman Style features such as truncated porch posts on piers. Two front-gable duplexes, a modest front-gabled house, and two two-story brick apartment buildings still provide rental housing in the neighborhood. Similar dwellings once lined Washington Street, but these are the only survivors.
Local historian Phyllis Bridges is one of many fighting to maintain what is left of the city’s history. Like those fighting in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, she feels as if there should be some compensation for the families impacted by decision-makers who forget about the city as a whole.
“We lost a lot of African-American communities across the country because of urban renewal. I think there should be some sort of reparation to Black property/business owners from that era,” she said.
Happy Hill, Depot Street, and Beyond - Winston Salem
For Winston-Salem, its African-American communities resulted in the “extraordinary boom period in the city at the close of the nineteenth century and in the early years of the twentieth century when the textile and tobacco industries began their exceptional growth,” according to the county archives. The history tracks a highly successful society and a large, dedicated working class who took up homeownership there.
Happy Hill is the city’s earliest outlying neighborhood, recorded in Moravian records as “Liberia,” starting in 1872 when streets and lots were laid out on the former Schumann plantation site. Many residents of Happy Hill worked at Salem College, just across Salem Creek, as maids, cooks, janitors, gardeners, and R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco factories. According to county documents, recent research by Jon Sensbach and Scott Rohrer disclosed that the black community started its school near the neighborhood in 1867, the first school for blacks in Winston and Salem.
Diaries of the Salem village’s Board of Trustees state that the school was built in 1867 by the African-Americans at Salem. Just like in Warnersville, the school was formed with the help of a Quaker organization, and the land was then given to the Association by the Salem Board of Trustees. It is believed that the one-room school had two to three black and white teachers and 20 to 50 students.
The highly-celebrated educator, Simon Green Atkins, was one of Colombian Heights’ first residents, which soon became the place for African-Americans to live. City directories from the first decades of the twentieth century show that lawyers, doctors, teachers, ministers, and skilled artisans were neighborhood residents. Today, there remains only a relic of the fine neighborhood that was Columbian Heights. Only 33 buildings on four streets were recorded in the 1993 architectural inventory, dating from the first half of the twentieth century.
The city’s Patterson Avenue and Liberty Street, then Depot Street, was an essential element of African American life in Winston. Initially developed due to its proximity to tobacco factories, the Depot Street area was the business, cultural, and social hub of the black community. In addition to single-family and multifamily housing, Depot Street was home to black real estate offices, doctors’ and lawyers’ offices, drugstores, printing presses, barbershops, beauty shops, funeral homes, movie theaters, and cafes, according to county archives.
Depot Street was also a strong educational and religious center in the late nineteenth century. St. Paul’s Methodist Episcopal was the first church built in Winston, built-in 1882, and Lloyd Presbyterian Church on Chestnut Street was founded in the 1870s or 1880s. The Depot Street School was completed and opened for classes in December of 1887 and was the first public school for African-Americans in Winston.
