GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2020) – With guidance from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, the City has placed a temporary ban on motorized watercraft on Lake Higgins to reduce the spread of the aquatic plant, Hydrilla verticillata.
In conjunction with an aquatic herbicide treatment applied by licensed professionals, the ban is designed to prevent the spread of the plant throughout the lake and other local waterways. The herbicide is applied during off-hours and is intended to be used in drinking water reservoirs, ponds, creeks, lakes, and streams and is safe for aquatic life.
The US Department of Agriculture identifies hydrilla as an invasive noxious weed. It propagates by rooting on the bed of a lake or stream, but quickly spreads when shredded by propellers. Then, it easily finds a path to other bodies of water either by natural flows or by “hitching a ride” on boats or trailers. If left untreated, dense mats can develop, causing economic, environmental, and ecological damage.
Hydrilla alters water chemistry and oxygen levels, out-competing and displacing native aquatic plants. Hydrilla also affects recreational activities; the dense mats inhibit boating, skiing, and other water-related activities. Extensive stands of hydrilla provide poor habitat for diverse fish and other wildlife populations. Anglers may find a decrease in the size and quantity of fish because of the plant.
Lake Higgins will be available for public access by non-motorized watercraft through spring 2021 when the ban will be reassessed based on its effectiveness. For more information about Parks and Recreation Lake hours and operation, visit the Lakes website.
At this time, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend have no bans on motorized watercraft.
