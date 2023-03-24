GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2023) – Do you have old photos, postcards, church bulletins, and other personal items that tell the story about African American history in Greensboro?
The City of Greensboro is seeking memorabilia as part of its architectural survey of east Greensboro neighborhoods and nomination process of South Benbow Road Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.
The City’s Planning Department invites you to share your items by bringing them to a community event 2-7 pm Thursday, April 6, at Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St.
Your items will be scanned and returned to you. More details about the scanning, such as what is being asked for and what types of material should be brought for scanning, are on this Web page.
In July 2021, planning was awarded a National Parks Service African American Civil Rights grant to help further the national register nomination project.
Representatives of the local Oral History and African American Historical Research Committee are conducting this event. The committee includes staff from the City, UNCG and NC A&T State University, NC Archives Office, and Preservation Greensboro, as well as community residents.
