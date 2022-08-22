City of Greensboro Selling Compost Bins and Rain Barrels
GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2022) – The City of Greensboro is making it easy for residents to lower their carbon footprint and conserve water by offering backyard compost bins and rain barrels for sale. The City is offering 65-gallon compost bins for $52 and 50-gallon Ivy rain barrels for $71 online. To order a compost bin or rain barrel, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale and place your order by September 18.
Bins and barrels will not be shipped to you, but you can pick them up from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, October 8, at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.
“Whether you want to enrich your soil or take better care of the planet, there are plenty of reasons to start composting,” said Masey DeMoss, waste reduction educator.
Twenty-five percent of a typical household’s waste can be composted. Keeping these items out of your trash can frees up space at the landfill and cuts down on carbon and methane emissions released in landfills. Composting also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, helps soil retain moisture, and prevents soil erosion. Rain barrels help conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff, and minimize the need for chemical fertilizers.
“Every gallon of water conserved using rain barrels means spending less on your water bill for watering your lawns and gardens,” said Laine Roberts.
