GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2021) – The City of Greensboro and St. Paul Catholic Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, September 18 at the church’s parking lot, located at 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.
Items to bring include:
- Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (5-box limit)
- Household Hazardous Waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.
- Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions
- Foam and Styrofoam
Items will be recycled or properly and safely disposed. The City’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.
Wondering if something is Household Hazardous Waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled, or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online.
