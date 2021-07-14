GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2021) – Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented the City of Greensboro with its Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award. Selected from more than 300,000 eligible candidates, Greensboro received the honor for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology.
The SAG Awards are intended to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations using GIS to understand complex data and meet challenges around the world. Users honored with awards are demonstrating all the groundbreaking possibilities of GIS software. The City of Greensboro was one of 193 organizations - in areas such as commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications, and government - to be honored. The basis for the award was the implementation of Enterprise GIS, the Hub open data platform, and advancements in spatial analytics. The projects were primarily led by staff in the Information Technology and Water Resources departments.
