GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro is developing a Transgender Task Force to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. With the support and direction of the Human Rights Department, the task force will examine rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The City recognizes that the success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted and invites those who are interested in serving on the task force to contact the General Coordinator of the Human Rights Department, Zaynah Afada at zaynah.afada@greensboro-nc.gov no later than Monday, December 7.

