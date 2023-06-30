City of Greensboro ABC Board announces nearly $200,000 in grants for substance abuse prevention, education, treatment, and/or research
Greensboro, NC – Since 1952, The City of Greensboro ABC Board has directed part of its profits back to the community through a statutory distribution under Alcohol Education. By state law, once funds are allocated to operate the system, the ABC Board must return at least seven percent (7%) of profits from the sale of distilled spirits to qualified nonprofit, tax-exempt, charitable organizations which are exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or to governmental entities such as the State of North Carolina and its agencies, municipal corporations, and political subdivisions of the State that provide substance abuse prevention, education, treatment, and/or research for the benefit of Guilford County citizens.
Based on the adopted budget, the City of Greensboro ABC Board anticipates distributing at least $200,000 in FY2024. This year the City of Greensboro ABC Board looked to broaden the scope of giving to reach more nonprofits doing innovative and meaningful work in the community by developing our own grant-making program.
The City of Greensboro ABC Board is pleased to announce this year’s grant recipients. They are as follows: Organization
% of Distribution
Estimated Annual Distribution
Alcohol and Drug Services of Guilford, Inc.
50%
$100,000
Kellin Foundation
17.5%
$35,000
Malachi House II
17.5%
$35,000
UNCG Excellence Foundation, Inc.
7.5%
$15,000
Fellowship Hall, Inc.
7.5%
$15,000
There is considerable value in partnering with these nonprofit organizations who are committed to preventing or reducing alcohol and/or substance abuse in our community.
In addition to the grant funding, historically the local ABC Board has contributed over $4 million dollars to the City of Greensboro and other local municipalities annually.
