Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.