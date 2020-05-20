GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2020) – Greensboro Department of Transportation will install solar-powered electrical vehicle charging stations at two downtown City-owned parking lots beginning Thursday, May 21. After they are installed, the charging-stations will be available free of charge during a pilot test period.
The EV ARC charging stations, manufactured by Envision Solar, will be located in the City-County parking lot, at 201 S. Eugene St., and the City metered lot at the corner of E. Washington St. and S. Davie St. The charging stations were purchased with the help of a $122,000 Clean Fuel Advanced Technology (CFAT) grant from the NCSU’s NC Clean Energy Technology Center. The CFAT project is supported with federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) funds provided by the NC Department of Transportation with the purpose of reducing transportation-related emissions in eligible NC counties.
The EV ARC stations are independent of the electrical grid and no construction is necessary to install them. They are capable of storing enough solar energy to charge up to 225 miles of electric vehicle driving per day, according to the manufacturer. Installation should be complete by Friday, May 22.
These are the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations offered by Greensboro. The City also has electric vehicle charging stations at the Greene Street Parking Deck and the Elm-Greene parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.