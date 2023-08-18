GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2023) – The City of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 9 am, Saturday, September 9, at the Eugene Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St. This event honors the multitude of public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center. Registration begins at 7:30 am and the event begins at 9 am.
Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Eugene Deck 11 times, representing approximately 78 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.
Commemorative t-shirts will be for sale at registration for $20.
