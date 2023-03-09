GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2023) – Employees with the Greensboro Fire Department and Greensboro History Museum were honored Tuesday night, March 7, as winners of the 2022 Employee Innovation Awards. The annual honors recognize City of Greensboro employees who have devised innovative and impactful solutions that improved how the City does business.
The winners received a $2,500 prize, to be split between recipients in the case of a joint project.
“The City of Greensboro values work aimed toward the future to provide better, more impactful services to our community,” said City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. “This year’s winners exemplify the creativity and passion of our dedicated City employees.”
2022 Award Winners
Impact Award: Camp Spark
Brittany King, Senior Firefighter
Greensboro Fire Department
King advocated for, helped create, and run Camp Spark, a program designed to introduce high school girls to the fire-service industry. Campers receive hands-on experience with what firefighters do every day, develop confidence, and learn about a career they might not have considered. The program aims to encourage more women to become firefighters.
Innovation Award: Pieces of Now – Digital Connections
Robert Harris, Curator of Exhibitions
Glenn Perkins, Curator of Community History
Greensboro History Museum
The museum staff developed a 360-degree scan of its “Piece of Now” exhibit, creating a virtual tour. The project made the exhibit accessible to a much wider audience over a longer period of time. This work became a model for how the History Museum offers its exhibitions digitally, expanding its accessibility and reach.
For more information about the awards, visit www.greensboronc.gov/innovation.
Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
