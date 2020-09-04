GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2020) – Many City of Greensboro facilities will begin re-opening following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday allowing North Carolina to enter Phase 2.5.
“City staff has been planning for some time to respond to any changes to Governor Cooper’s Safer at Home plan,” said City Manager David Parrish. “As we re-open many of our facilities, staff will be mindful of capacity, the availability of space and proper social distance practices.”
The following details the City’s re-opening plans:
Libraries
· The Greensboro Public Library locations will continue to be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm for Grab & Go Services. This is a 30 minutes or less visit.
· Curbside service is still available by appointment.
· There are still capacity limits at all locations.
Greensboro History Museum
· Open to the public beginning Saturday, September 12. Museum hours will be modified: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Thursdays hours are 10 am to 7 pm. The museum will be closed on Sundays.
· The museum’s mezzanine level, which contains the Voices of a City and Carlson Gallery exhibitions, will be the only portion open as staff completes a new exhibition on the second floor.
· Capacity will be limited to 50 visitors at one time, with a one-hour suggested visit.
· A new exhibit will open on Saturday, September 26, Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations. This exhibition will display Black Lives Matter murals along with other recently collected materials related to the 2020 protests, the pandemic and more to preserve the history of 2020. Capacity will increase to 75 people.
NCWorks Career Centers
· Hours of operation: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm; Wednesdays from 9 am to 6 pm; Fridays from 9 am to 2 pm.
Greensboro Cultural Center
· The Greensboro Cultural Center will re-open on Tuesday, September 8.
· Common area seating will be limited throughout the facility.
· Each space will adhere to capacity limits and must maintain proper social distancing protocols.
Parks and Recreation
· Picnic shelter reservations resume Monday, September 8 and are subject to outdoor gathering limits of 50 people or less.
· Playgrounds will begin opening Tuesday, September 8. Outdoor basketball courts will begin opening Saturday, September 12.
· Brown, Craft, Griffin, Leonard, and Lewis Recreation Centers, as well as Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, will open Monday, September 14. They will operate Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm by reservation only, with limited programming, and reduced capacity. Contact centers for details.
· Peeler, Warnersville, Glenwood, Lindley and Windsor Recreation Centers will remain closed to the public, as they are currently being used as centers for children who are remote learning.
· Fitness rooms at Griffin Recreation Center, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, and the Al Lowe Boxing Club will be open September 14 by reservation only with reduced capacity. Call the fitness center to reserve a time.
· Sportsplex and Simkins Indoor Athletic Facilities will be open by reservation only, no drop-in play allowed, beginning Monday, September 28. Simkins Sports Pavilion will only offer tennis by appointment only.
