GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, May 28 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.
Topics for the town hall include an update on the 2020 US Census, safety and rules as it applies to Phase II of the Governor’s plans to re-open the state, updates from the City, and virtual library programs.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov to request the Zoom invitation from Councilmember Wells.
