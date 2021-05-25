GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2021) – During its Tuesday, May 25 special meeting, the Greensboro City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson to serve as the interim city manager starting June 15. Wilson replaces outgoing City Manager David Parrish who announced his June 30 resignation on May 11.
“During this transition in leadership, I look forward to working with City Council, the employees and our community to continue efforts to restore City services to pre-pandemic levels,” Wilson said. “We are moving the needle in the right direction with the economy, rental assistance, public safety and quality of life programs.”
Wilson has been an assistant city manager since November 2013. His first position with the City of Greensboro came in June 1992 with the Parks and Recreation Department. Since then, Wilson rose through the ranks in Parks and Recreation to become its director from 2012-2013. With Greensboro, Wilson has overseen the fire department, Guilford Metro 911, budget, finance, human resources, human rights, communications and marketing, workforce development, libraries and museums, neighborhood development, parks and recreation, and the creation of the Creative Greensboro office.
“Chris brings a wealth of experience and an abundance of institutional knowledge with him into the interim city manager position, making him an easy choice for this position,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “People know Chris as our Parks and Recreation champion, but I can assure you, he is that and more to the City of Greensboro. Chris created the Invest East campaign focusing on investment in east Greensboro. He conceived of the Battleground Parks District model around Country Park that will being its Phase I construction this summer. He was vital in helping bring the NC Folk Festival to Greensboro and is championing the efforts right now for our workforce development.”
Wilson is an alumnus of Northwest Guilford High School and graduated from UNCG with a bachelor’s in leisure services management.
