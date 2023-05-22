GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2023) – For the second straight year, the City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department and Culture Crew Employee Resource Group are sponsoring an essential toiletries drive for the benefit of local refugees. The drive runs through the month of May.
The following items are needed: baby powder and wipes, bar soap, conditioner, diapers and diaper cream, dish soap and sponges, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, powdered laundry soap, petroleum jelly, shampoo, skin lotion, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The drive organizers request non-bulk-size items for easier delivery and transit of the items.
Individuals may contribute to the drive through this Amazon wishlist. Donations may also be dropped off in designated bins at the following collection sites Monday through Friday during the location's regular business hours through May 31:
· Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
· Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.
· Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
· Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Rd.
· Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St.
· Medford Operations Center, 401 Patton Ave.
· Volvo Financial Services, 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway
Donations will be given to refugees who attend the annual World Refugee Day Celebration from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, June 17, at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St.
World Refugee Day is sponsored by many local organizations. Learn more about the event online and on Facebook. For more information, contact Jodie Stanley at 336-412-5748 or Shadi Zeidan at 336-373-2674.
