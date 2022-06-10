POLICE REPORT - On January 26, 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department began an investigation at the request of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte and members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church located at 335 Springdale Avenue. Information was provided identifying Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen, a member of the church and employee of the church, who had fraudulently obtained funds from the church while working in a fiduciary capacity as the Director of Finance. Bertelsen, 61, resides at 4605 Bay Creek Drive in Winston-Salem.
After the initial report was taken, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit was assigned the investigation with primary investigative responsibility and follow-up. Through extensive investigative efforts by the Fraud Unit, it was determined Marilyn
Veronica Bertelsen fraudulently obtained a total of $27,930.03 from St. Leo the Great Catholic Church starting on February 15, 2018, until March 17, 2020.
On June 10, 2022, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Fraud Unit, after consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, obtained Warrants for Arrest on Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen for three Felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense.
Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen was arrested the same day and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where she was given a $7,500 Unsecured Bond and a Preliminary Court Date of 06-13-2022. A booking photograph of Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen is above.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
