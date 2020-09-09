Sheriff Danny Rogers reports Aug. 11, 2020, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Rape/Robbery in the southern portion of the county.
The victim voluntarily entered the suspect’s vehicle after he offered her a ride. The male assailant then drove the victim to an alternate location where he raped and robbed her. The victim was able to escape and summon help at a nearby residence.
On August 31, 2020, with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department, Detective A. Fleming was able to identify and charge Christian Keymar Thompson (DOB 02/20/1996) of 1006 Broad Ave. Greensboro, NC with Kidnapping, Rape, Forcible Sex Offense, and Robbery. He is currently incarcerated in the Guilford County Detention Facility with a $3,000,000 bond.
