UPDATE (September 1): Greensboro Police have arrested and charged Christian Keymar Thompson, 24 years old of Greensboro. Thompson is charged with two counts of First Degree Rape, three counts of Kidnapping, three counts of First Degree Sexual Offense, and Robbery with Firearms or Other Dangerous Weapons. Thompson is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $750,000 bond. Additional Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2020) – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating multiple sexual assaults that have occurred in southeast Greensboro. The incidents were reported during the early morning hours between August 11 and August 13, 2020. The victims in these incidents voluntarily entered into the suspect vehicle and were violently assaulted both physically and sexually. The investigations of the August incidents have similarities with two other events that occurred; one on June 13, 2020 and the other on June 24, 2020.
Detectives are continuing to investigate these matters in an attempt to locate and identify the suspect of these attacks. The suspect in these incidents has generally been described as a black male with a light complexion with an age range of mid 20s to early 30s. The suspect vehicle has been described as beige sedan.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2100. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.