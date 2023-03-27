March 25, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation today announced that Samiya Green, a current junior at Bennett College, has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Greensboro Swarm Scholarship. The scholarship will award $10,000 annually to a student at Greensboro’s Bennett College – one of only two all-women’s HBCUs in the U.S. – and was designed to uplift a female student who serves an advocate for the importance of education through adversity.
“We’re thrilled to award our inaugural Greensboro Swarm Scholarship to Samiya Green, a deserving student at Bennett College who has shown strength and determination to achieve her goals,” said Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha. “The Charlotte Hornets Foundation and the Swarm are proud to give back to the Triad community and to make what we hope is a positive, lasting difference for a student at one of our local HBCUs.”
Upon completing her undergraduate degree, Samiya plans to pursue a career in research and medicine, specifically in women’s health – a decision that was driven by a traumatic life experience that changed her perspective on equitable healthcare. In her application, Samiya shared she hopes to “be an advocate for women of color” who often and unfairly are “perceived as overly resilient and more tolerant of pain.” Samiya added that she has grown “through trials and tribulations,” and that receiving the Greensboro Swarm Scholarship will help show that “anything is possible, no matter the storms you have gone through.”
Swetoha was joined by Hornets Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack and Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh to present the scholarship to Samiya in a small ceremony on the Bennett campus Friday. Swetoha and Walsh again honored Samiya during an on-court presentation today during the Swarm’s final game of the season against Raptors 905.
In conjunction with the scholarship announcement, Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield made a $10,000 donation to Bennett College from his HoopTee Charities nonprofit in honor of his mother, Janol Whitfield, and the 70th anniversary of her graduation from Bennett College in 1953.
“Bennett College is very near and dear to my heart,” said Whitfield. “In addition to being an HBCU located minutes from our G League team’s home in Greensboro, my mother is a proud graduate, so I’m quite familiar with the impact a Bennett education can have on a young woman and her future. I’m glad to have the opportunity to support the Bennett community through our Greensboro Swarm Scholarship and HoopTee Charities.”
B-roll footage and photos from Friday’s presentation and today’s on-court recognition are available by accessing the following link: Swarm Scholarship Presentation.
The Charlotte Hornets Foundation, the charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving and social projects in the areas of education, hunger, military care and wellness. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation encompasses the efforts of the entire organization, including the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm, the NBA 2K League Hornets Venom GT and Spectrum Center.
