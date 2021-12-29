Charges dropped against hemp store owner

On Dec. 17, the State of North Carolina dropped all charges against Hector Sanchez, co-owner of Essential Hemp at 529 South Elm St. in Greensboro.
As previously reported, Sanchez was arrested on Oct. 25 on charges of selling “marijuana” in his store, which he owns with his wife Kattya Castellón. According to the warrant, the arrest was based on retail products seized from their store on Sept. 14 or purchased there by undercover officers in August.
Castellón, former Assistant Director of Latino Affairs at UNCG, was never charged, but the arrest of Sanchez, a Latinx 15-year veteran of the US Navy, for selling products advertised by manufacturers as containing only legal Delta-8 THC, drew attention from attorneys and academics across the state.
Sanchez and Castellón called the arrest retaliation for Sanchez’s contacting the media about the alleged illegality of the September seizure, in which GPD sergeant and Homeland Security investigator D. S. Rakes confiscated merchandise and cash from Essential Hemp, but did not press charges for 41 days. The arrest came one day after the News and Record reported Sanchez’s claim that GPD had confiscated $25,000 worth of merchandise and held it 40 days without filing any charges. “We embarrassed them,” Sanchez said.
Dr. Phil Dixon of the UNC School of Government, whose specialties include cannabis/hemp law and search and seizure, said he found the arrest warrant lacking in probable cause, and called multiple statements made by Det. Rakes in the search warrant “particularly troubling” and “absurd.”
The order filed Dec. 17 by Guilford County Assistant District Attorney William H. Hill, dismissed the charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Keeping a Controlled Substance. It stated the rationale for the dismissal:
“There is insufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution for the following reasons: Officer had PC (Probable Cause) bases for charge based on information gained from investigation. However, defendant purchased drugs from a distributor who represented them as being lawful in NC, and therefor it appears that the defendant did not knowingly possess.”
Sanchez told YES! Weekly “while there is some relief in this, it is certainly not a proper conclusion.” On Dec. 23, he sent the following statement:
“The test results that allegedly show the products to have an illegal amount of Delta-9 THC have never been shown to me, nor has there been a forum convened in which I could have access to those documents. The document uses the word ‘drugs’ to describe the products in question and continues to say that the distributor who sold them to me misrepresented them as lawful in NC. This is problematic because the GPD seized over 900 products from our store, and we have not been told which have been deemed illicit ‘drugs.’ Therefore, we do not know which product we should discontinue the sale of. Moreover, we know all of our suppliers to be of high integrity and honesty.”
He also asked “if GPD thinks that I got duped into buying and reselling ‘drugs’ then why isn’t GPD asking for my cooperation in an investigation of those suppliers? I know that many other stores around the city sell the same products from the same sources.”
His attorney Julia Wall also offered a statement:
“We’re glad the state recognized that Hector Sanchez should not have been charged with any crimes, and the case was quickly dismissed. Unfortunately, the Greensboro Police Department used this situation to seize Essential Hemp’s business inventory and caused over $25,000 in damage to the business. We never learned what products they believed were illegal, and they never turned over the lab report that was used to get the search warrant. That is frustrating and scary for other owners of legal hemp stores in town who are left vulnerable. What is to stop GPD from using the same type of search warrant in the future to take their property and shut their business down without explanation? That is why we are ready to move into the civil suit against the City of Greensboro to recover for the property and revenue lost by Essential Hemp at the hands of GPD.”
As he had with the statements of Det. Rakes, Dixon had concerns about the ADA’s explanation.
“The language about Probable Cause isn’t really relevant to the dismissal. Whether or not the arrest and charges were supported by Probable Cause is a judicial determination to be made by a reviewing judge. That didn’t happen here, because the case was dropped, and the warrants were not challenged in a suppression hearing.”
GPD Public Information Officer Ronald Glenn was emailed and called on Oct. 27 to inquire whether GPD is aware that Delta-8 THC is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. They were also asked if it was unusual for an officer such as Det. Rakes to be simultaneously employed by both the GPD and the Department of Homeland Security.
Two months later, neither Glenn nor anyone from the City of Greensboro has responded to those queries.
