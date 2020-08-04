Greensboro, NC - Yes - they’re really going to do it. Starting this week, the U.S. Census Bureau will be sending emails to households in a census block group with a response rate to the 2020 Census that is lower than 50 percent. It hopes this outreach will cut down on the number of home visits the agency has to make.
The emails are going to more than 20 million households for which the Census Bureau has contact information. This will include households that may have already responded. The campaign will run through September 2020.
The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov. The Census Bureau says people should click on the link provided and complete the census online. It will give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages.
“Based on reports to BBB Scam Tracker and the Census Bureau itself, we know scammers have already been taking advantage of the Census by sending phishing emails with phony links. If you clicked the link, you could download malware on to your device - giving scammers access to personal information like usernames, passwords and other information you have stored on the device, like bank account numbers. We expect the scammers to quickly see this as an opportunity to their arsenal. Fortunately, the agency is making it easy for people to differentiate between a real Census email and a fake one. Only respond to emails that come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov,” says Lechelle Yates, Director of Communications for the BBB of Central and Northwest NC.
Here are other ways to avoid Census scams:
- The Census Bureau will not hold back stimulus money if you don't fill out the census. Don't respond to emails that say otherwise.
- Only visit official websites. Valid U.S. government websites almost always end in “.gov”. Find key information about the 2020 census at 2020census.gov and information about economic stimulus payments at irs.gov/coronavirus.
- Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Phishing scams direct you to websites that look official, but these sites may be infected with malware. If you don’t know and trust the person who sent you the message, don’t click on any links.
More Information
Get tips from the U.S. Census Bureau about how to avoid census related fraud and scams. Learn more about the stimulus payments on IRS.gov.
Read up on phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam. Learn more about scams related to COVID-19 at BBB.org/Coronavirus.
If you’ve been a victim of a scam related to the 2020 Census or economic stimulus payments, be sure to report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others to spot a scam before it’s too late.
