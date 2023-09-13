Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is thrilled to announce the return of National Dance Day GSO on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in LeBauer Park. This annual celebration unites the community through the joy of dance, the vibrant exchange of cultures and the sheer exhilaration of movement. New this year, GDPI is proud to partner with Greensboro's very own iAlign Dance Company to bring you Dance Night: A Block Party In The Park.
The festivities will commence at 1:00 PM with a diverse lineup of performers showcasing a range of dance styles from ballroom to ballet, hip hop to flamenco. At 6:00 PM, the park will transition into an exciting Block Party, featuring mesmerizing dance performances by iAlign Dance Company and live music. Both events are free and open to the public.
Dance Day (1:00 PM - 5:00 PM) promises a lively afternoon filled with captivating performances by 12 local dance groups, a bustling vendor market and food trucks. Join in on group dances where everyone can participate, regardless of their dance experience. This daytime celebration is the perfect opportunity for families and folks of all ages to explore dance.
Dance Night: A Block Party in the Park (6:00 PM - 9:00 PM) produced by iAlign Dance Company and 3601 Music is the grand culmination of the day's festivities. It guarantees to be an unforgettable evening featuring the exceptional musical talents of Aaron McCoy and a special performance by September: A Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire.
The entire event will take place on the UNCG Great Lawn in LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie Street in downtown Greensboro. The park is open to all visitors free of charge.
With the generous support of community sponsors, Cone Health, this dance and community celebration promises to be a remarkable event for all, while also supporting the invaluable work of Greensboro Downtown Parks and iAlign Dance.
About Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc.: Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park, and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro's downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being, and overall vitality.
About iAlign Dance Company: iAlign Dance Company is a dynamic dance company dedicated to promoting the art of dance and celebrating the unity it brings to our community. Through engaging performances and educational outreach, iAlign Dance strives to inspire and connect people of all ages and backgrounds through the joy of movement.
