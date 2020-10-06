GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2020) – On October 21, the City of Greensboro invites you to take the day without water challenge as part of the sixth annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" national campaign designed to promote the value of water. Throughout this month, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ValueWater and the City’s social media sites to learn more about why no one should take water service for granted. There are also ideas on limiting your water use on October 21 when going about your typical day.
Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for diverse organizations, from environmental advocates to coffee shops, aquariums to car washes, city facilities to water utilities, to discuss why water is essential. The Water Resources Department encourages individuals and groups to share how a day without water would affect their life for 24 hours. Post a photo or video to Facebook or Instagram and share your story using the hashtag #ImagineADayWithoutWater and #ValueWater.
Turning on the tap for clean, safe drinking water, and flushing the toilet with no second thought about what happens to wastewater, are actions most people take for granted every day. But this year, as countries dealt with the public health crisis from coronavirus, the public saw that reliable water service is something everyone depends on to protect health and the economy.
The US water infrastructure is aging and in need of investment. Without water, communities would be unable to take necessary precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Water Resources is working on rehabilitating the 3,000 miles of water and sewer lines throughout Greensboro. These upgrades are funded by the water and sewer rates, and Water Resources strives to rehab at least one percent of the system every year.
"What is the most common substance on Earth yet only 1 percent of it is readily available to meet everyone’s needs? It also goes by the name Oxidane. If you answered ‘water,’you are correct,” says Mike Borchers, Water Resources director.
“As we kick off the campaign, I encourage everyone to consider the importance of this precious resource and how our way of life would be so dramatically changed without an adequate supply of it,” he adds. “Join me in the challenge to reduce how much water we use on October 21.”
