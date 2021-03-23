On Mar. 22, 2021 Officers with the Winston Salem Police Department received information that Mr. Justin Tyler Campbell, 27, of 3411 #C2 Old Vineyard Road, was engaged in illegal drug activity in the parking lot of British Square apartments (5045 Eltha Drive).
Additionally Campbell was reported to be operating a black in color Mazda passenger vehicle.
When Officers arrived in the area, Campbell was parked. Officers attempted to execute a vehicle stop while Campbell was still stationary in the parking lot. Upon seeing the Officers converging in on him, Campbell responded by intentionally ramming several of the police cars involved in the initial stop attempt.
Campbell then fled the area at a high rate of speed and Officers were forced to initiate a vehicle pursuit. At some point after the pursuit began, Officers were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks) which led to Campbell’s tires flattening. Despite his vehicle being partially disabled, Campbell continued to flee until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in the 8800 block of Baux Mountain Road.
Campbell was immediately taken into custody without further incident. He sustained some minor injuries as a result of the crash.
No Police Officers sustained any injuries as a result of Campbell’s assaultive behavior. It was later determined that the vehicle Campbell was operating was reported to be stolen.
Mr. Campbell has been charged with the following:
• 2 counts of ADW on LEO
• Littering
• Possession of Stolen Vehicle
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Felony speed to elude
His bond was set at $19,250.00 secured
Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.