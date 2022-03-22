CALLING ALL TRIAD ARTISTS: Date Extended for PTI Artists 2022
Piedmont Triad, N.C. – The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority (PTAA) is now opening the 2022 search for artists with a call for two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small, three-dimensional sculpture, and large outdoor sculpture. This request is open to all artists in the State of North Carolina and southern Virginia Counties who border the Piedmont Triad (see list below).
Information can be found online here: https://flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists/
The Sites: The 2-D exhibition sites include a 36’ wall on the lower level, north baggage claim area as well as two 8-foot walls at the bottom of the central escalator. Each site has a secured hanging apparatus for safe and easy installation.
Four Plexiglas pedestals are 48” high. Two with a cover that is 24”w x 24”d x 30” h. One that is 36”w x 36”d x 36”h and one that is 29”w x 26”d x 15”h. The pedestals are in the Meet & Greet Areas of the departure level and the main terminal ticketing area.
Eight (8) Outdoor Sculpture Spaces have 6” deep cement pads. Five that are approximate 4′ x 7′ and two larger pads (10’x10’ and a 15’ Triangle.) Work to be delivered and picked up by the artist. Work to be installed by an airport-provided professional installer. Artist must provide all hardware for installation. Individual artist and transportation fees will be agreed upon between the artist and PTI before the loan commences.
The Budget: The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. Each Artist will be paid an honorarium of $100 for the use of their artwork. An agreed-upon fee will also be paid for installation time and transportation costs for large-scale sculptures. The work will be insured by PTAA while exhibited at the PTI Airport. Your name and contact information will be on each label so that the public can call to inquire about your work and you may trade out a work that is sold for another similar work.
Artist Eligibility: The Call to Artists is open to all artists who live or work in the State of North Carolina and southern Virginia (PTI’s market area). Artists within the Piedmont Triad Area will be given preference. The Piedmont Triad consists of the 12 counties of Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin. Artists from the Virginia counties bordering the Piedmont Triad are also invited: Grayson, Carroll, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax.
Application Process: The Airport Authority will manage the application and selection process.
Timeline for Applications: Deadline for submissions April 4, 2022, First Selection Panel April 2022, Artists Contacted by May 20, 2022, Installation of Interior spaces May-July 2022, Installation of Large, Outdoor Sculpture August 2022, Brochure of Art Walking Tour Completed September 2022 For 2021 Walking tour go to: https://flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour/
Application Requirements:
• Information sent via email with a set of 5 to 10 digital images of works of art available for exhibition. Accompany all submissions with an annotated image list, preferably with a photo of the image, name of the artist, the title of work, media, and size. A PC-compatible thumb drive sent via mail is also accepted.
• A professional resume and an artist’s statement (a one-page letter stating interest in the project, outline artist’s approach to art and public art. Please include any connections you may have to the Piedmont Triad area.)
• A self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of your materials, if necessary.
• All materials must be postmarked no later than April 4, 2022.
Notification of Artist Selection Panel results and the return of materials will be made by approximately May 20, 2022.
Emailing information is preferred: Please send it to Cheryl Stewart, Public Art Consultant at ccstewart44@gmail.com. Also, contact Cheryl with any questions about RFQ and the selection process through the same email address.
If you prefer to mail information to:
PTI Public Art Project
c/o Stephanie Freeman
1000A Ted Johnson Parkway
Greensboro, NC 27409
