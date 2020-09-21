Early Voting Has Begun!
Starting today, you can vote yes to bring a world-class resort to Danville! Voters this year have three options: (1) vote early in person, (2) vote by mail using an absentee ballot, and (3) vote in person on Election Day.
Show Your Support
Help show your support for the campaign on social media. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook to help spread our message of jobs, tourism, and entertainment through retweets and shares!
Want a yard sign or to send a letter to the editor about your excitement for Caesars Virginia? Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.