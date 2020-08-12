After Receiving Unanimous Approval from Danville City Council, Caesars Virginia Casino Gaming Referendum Moves to November Ballot
Caesars Virginia Proudly Announces Four Honorary Co-Chairs for the “Caesars for Danville” Campaign Committee
DANVILLE, VA. (Aug. 12, 2020) – Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S., announces the formal launch of the “Caesars For Danville” referendum campaign and committee, marking another step forward in the development of Caesars Virginia, a proposed $400 million premier resort and casino to open in 2023. Danville voters will have the opportunity to vote yes and bring 900 construction jobs, 1,300 operational jobs and over $34 million annually in additional gaming tax revenue to the city. The resort will include at least 300 hotel rooms, full-service spa, pool, world-class casino gaming floor, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater, 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, exciting bars and restaurants. Planning to break ground in late 2021, early 2022, the development will transform the old Dan River Mills Schoolfield site and create a tourism engine for Danville and the region. For more information on the project, please visit www.caesarsfordanville.com.
Additionally, Caesars Entertainment is incredibly pleased to share the four co-chairs for the “Caesars for Danville” campaign committee.
· Delegate Danny Marshall
· Mayor Alonzo Jones
· Dr. Tiffany Franks of Averett University
· Tammy Wright-Warren (a minority investor in the project)
The Committee’s Co-Chairs will advise and support the campaign committee and its efforts to see the successful passage of the referendum.
“Creating a world-class resort in Danville is the next step in our economic revitalization,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “This project will be transformative for our region and deserves our support.”
Mayor Alonzo Jones added, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community and breathes life back into an old industrial site. I hope my fellow residents will join me in voting yes to bring Caesars to Danville.”
“The opportunities for collaboration between Caesars Entertainment and Averett University are tremendous,” shared Dr. Franks, “Our students will enjoy internship opportunities that can lead to rewarding and fulfilling careers right here in Danville.”
Ms. Wright-Warren added, “Caesars has a strong record of lifting up small businesses in the areas where they operate, especially those owned by women and minorities. This is the kind of partner our area wants and deserves.”
“We look forward to partnering with Danville on Caesars Virginia, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have seen thus far on this thrilling investment into the city,” stated Tony Rodio, strategic adviser leading the referendum efforts for Caesars Entertainment. “The endorsement from such respected members of the community is humbling, and we sincerely thank Dr. Franks, Mayor Jones, Delegate Marshall and Ms. Wright-Warren for their work to make Caesars Virginia in Danville a reality come November.”
Voters in Danville can support the “Caesars for Danville” referendum by voting yes on Nov. 3. Early voting begins Sept. 18. For more information on the project, please visit www.caesarsfordanville.com.
About Caesars Virginia in Danville
Caesars Virginia casino gaming referendum is confirmed to be on the ballot in November 2020 for Danville voters. Caesars Virginia in Danville is a proposed $400 million premier destination resort casino. The property plans to include 300+ rooms with spa, pool and fitness center, a casino featuring slot machines, table games, poker tables and a sports book, a 2,500 state-of-the-art live entertainment theater, 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space as well as exciting new restaurant and bar concepts. Caesars Virginia will bring 900 construction jobs during the construction period, 1,300 new jobs to the area as well as as $34 million in additional gaming tax revenue. For more information, please visit www.caesarsfordanville.com or follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/caesarsdanville or Facebook at www.facebook.com/caesarsfordanville.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.
