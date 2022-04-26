Butterflies Emerge at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is excited to announce two new exhibits.
The Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House and the Amazing Butterflies traveling exhibit will be available for GSC members to preview on May 31 and will open to all GSC guests on June 3. Admission to both exhibits is included with GSC general admission or membership.
In the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House, guests can expect to see native butterflies up close and discover how they can put conservation into action by choosing garden plants that serve as hosts and food sources for pollinators.
Amazing Butterflies, created by The Natural History Museum in London in collaboration with Minotaur Mazes, invites guests to shrink down into the undergrowth to become one of the most extraordinary creatures on earth. A challenging journey teeming with friends and foes will reveal the unusual relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings. Guests will go on an adventure through the leaves, learn how to move like a caterpillar, discover an ant that reaps the reward of an unusual friendship, then transform into a butterfly and take flight. Together, families will explore this interactive experience and learn the surprising challenges butterflies face every day.
Media Visits
Due to capacity limits in the garden, media are required to schedule their visits in advance. Times are available by appointment on the following days:
Please contact Bekah Robinson at rrobinson@greensboroscience.org to schedule a date and time.
Wings and Wild Things
A special preview of these exhibits will be available during the GSC's Wings and Wild Things event on Thursday, May 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. In addition to these sneak peeks, Wings and Wild Things guests will also be invited to stroll through the zoo, listen to live music by Runaway Ostrich and engage with performers from Paper Hand Puppet Intervention. Appetizers will be provided by Pepper Moon Catering and an assortment of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available during this event.
Wings and Wild Things tickets start at $150 per person and guests must be age 21 or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased online at www.greensboroscience.org/wingsandwildthings.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
Butterflies Emerge at the Greensboro Science Center
- By Bekah Robinson
Updated
North Carolina made national headlines back in 2010 when the General Assembly passed “Susie’…
Updated
After numerous complaints from residents, a series of public hearings, and a study of decibe…
Once upon a time, there were only three TV channels to watch, and in the late 1970’s, no sho…
