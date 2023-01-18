* Painting Presentation at Carolina Theatre on January 17 at 2:00 PM for public display.
Prints of Bus Stop - "The Last Stop" painting by Chip Holton will be released soon from Triad Musicians Matter (TMM). The original painting will go on public display at Carolina Theatre, Greensboro NC in tribute to the Bus Stop band, & the Greensboro music scene & all the musicians from the Greensboro-Triad area.
About the "Bus Stop" painting by Chip Holton, "The Last Stop".
This was painted during the 30 year reunion shows, & was given to Evan & Jessica. They gifted the painting to Triad Musicians Matter, (TMM). We plan to put the painting on public display at the Carolina Theatre, & are going to have a limited number or prints that will be sold by TMM, with the proceeds going to TMM.
* Details on how you can get one of these limited edition prints on the TMM website
The painting of Bus Stop, "The Last Stop" is now hanging in the Carolina Theatre for public display, courtesy of Triad Musicians Matter.
30 limited prints are now available to the first 30 fans to order on the TMM website. Original painting by Chip Holton.
Prints will be $55.00 each from TMM to the first 30 to order.
