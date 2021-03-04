RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Tammie Teresia Kelly, 57, of 1806 Cadiz St., Burlington, was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Kelly of taking out an automobile insurance policy with National General Insurance Co. in her deceased sister’s name, filing a claim under that fraudulent policy and receiving money from the claim.

The offenses occurred between May 30, 2018, and June 3, 2020.

Kelly was served with a criminal summons on Feb. 25. She is due in Alamance County District Court on March 29.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies.  The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.  Callers may remain anonymous.  Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov

