Will Gunter, bugler for Troop 600 and Sea Scout Ship 3, held his Eagle Court of Honor on June 6, 2021. For his Eagle Scout Project, Will led the construction of a prayer labyrinth at Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro. A resident of Stokesdale, he is the son of James and Diana Gunter.
“My Eagle mentor, Bruce Bunce, knew of the need at the church,” shares Will. “Close to the church’s gardens, the labyrinth is a place for people to pray, meditate and connect with God.”
Over two years, Will and more than a dozen volunteers spent over 150 hours planning and building the project. The 28 ft. by 28 ft. labyrinth includes a raised area with flowerbed bordered by a brick wall in the shape of a cross. In addition to his Eagle mentor, Will worked with Lena Van Wyk, the church’s farm director, and Tom Benson, of the church.
After beginning scouting with Cub Scout Pack 600 in fall 2012, Will bridged up to Troop 600 in February 2014. With Troop 600, he served as den chief, chaplain aide, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and bugler. He also worked as a staff member at Camp Cherokee. While continuing with scouting as part of Sea Scout Ship 3, he plans to attend NC State University in fall 2021.
A member of the McMichael High School marching band and an All County and All-District Band member, Will began playing trumpet in middle school before learning to play the bugle.
“When playing the bugle, the most meaningful events are funerals and flag ceremonies,” adds Will. “It is a great responsibility to perform to honor someone’s life and service.”
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
