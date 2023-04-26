$460,000 in nonprofit grants will improve facilities for older adults in the Triad
Greensboro, NC – The Charles L. Buddy Weill Fund, a permanent endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (“Community Foundation”), announced $460,000 in grants to improve facilities for older adults in the Triad region. The funds were awarded to three area nonprofits, and they are the first distributions from a historic $50 million bequest from Mr. Weill who passed away in 2020.
“The Community Foundation’s vision is to help greater Greensboro become the premier region in the U.S. for facilities and services for older adults by 2033,” said Walker Sanders, President of the Community Foundation. “Over time, Buddy Weill’s transformative gift in partnership with the area’s outstanding nonprofits will help more older residents of the Triad live longer, healthier, and more comfortable lives,” said Sanders.
The 2023 nonprofit grantees are:
- AuthoraCare Collective,
- Community Housing Solutions, and
- PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) of the Triad.
“The health and wellness of our older population depends on quality care, affordable housing, accessible transportation, and social connectedness,” said Tim Rice, Chair of the Weill Fund advisory committee. “Our 2023 nonprofit grantees represent the diverse needs of older adults in the Triad as well as the Weill Fund’s long-term commitment to their health and wellbeing,” said Rice.
Quotes from the 2023 Grantees
AuthoraCare Collective (Beacon Place)
“We are tremendously grateful to the Charles L. Buddy Weill Fund for investing in a treasured community resource like Beacon Place,” said Kristen Yntema, President & CEO of AuthoraCare Collective. “This grant will be used to make capital improvements to Greensboro’s only in-patient hospice program. Beacon Place has served the community since 1996, and this gift will renew its state-of-the-art condition to provide the greatest comfort and care possible for patients and families.”
Community Housing Solutions of Guilford (Aging Gracefully)
“Community Housing Solutions (CHS) and our Cone Health partners are thrilled to expand the Aging Gracefully program to serve more seniors thanks to support from the Charles L. Buddy Weill Fund,” said Cheryl Brandberg, Director of Development for CHS. “Aging Gracefully helps older residents of Guilford County improve their physical function for daily living, quality of life,and home safety. In 2023, CHS’s goal is to impact 50 low-income homeowners with this program by providing home healthcare training and education combined with accessibility modifications and home repairs,” said Brandberg.
PACE of the Triad
"We are honored to be selected for a grant from the Charles L. Buddy Weill Fund,” said Ursula Robinson, President/CEO of PACE. “We will be able to purchase two handicap accessible vans. Older adults suffering from social isolation will benefit from transportation to the PACE adult day center which provides activities, exercise, and lunch. The new vans will also be used to transport older adults to medical appointments, therapy treatment, and dialysis. The Weill funding will significantly expand PACE’s ability to support more Guilford and Rockingham county residents," said Robinson.
