An old African proverb reads, “When an old person dies, a library burns to the ground.” That is what happened Jan. 18 when the wealth of Jamestown knowledge that was Mary Browning passed away.
Browning, 93, was the go-to person for information not only of Jamestown buildings and history but genealogy as well. Her knowledge is evident in her five published books. She even acted as a movie producer when she interviewed former Oakdale Cotton Mill workers and village residents for a short film.
In 2013 the Historic Jamestown Society, of which she was an early member, honored Browning during Mary Browning Appreciation Day and began a yearly tradition of awarding the Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award to honor and encourage preservation efforts in the area. The award was part of the 40th anniversary recognition of HJS. Browning, as expected, was the first recipient.
“Mary Browning lived with a purpose, aware of the need to preserve our history and our rich heritage,” said HJS President Julia Ebel. “Known for her research and her books on our local history, she has broadened awareness for many of us and left us a treasure trove of facts and insight.”
Ebel added that Mary was a steady guide, giver, and supporter of Historic Jamestown Society and of the community.
“With their insight and foresight, that group put their vision and dreams to work to recover a beautiful centerpiece in our community and countless stories of the mark our community has made on history, not just history here, but far beyond as well. Mary Browning’s research and involvement played a critical role in putting Jamestown on the map.”
“That process of preserving our history, learning from it, and sharing is a continuing process. Historic Jamestown Society continues to learn, to grow, and also to share. As we grow, Mary’s example and her contributions will continue to inform and inspire us. We are both grateful and indebted to her.”
Browning used census records and the National Archives as well as research in the Friends Historical Collection (now the Quaker Archives) at Guilford College, local libraries and newspaper archives to compile her ever-expanding notes on the area.
“Mary Browning was a favorite researcher and also a longtime volunteer in the Quaker Archives,” remembers Gwen Gosney Erickson, Quaker Archivist & Special Collections Librarian. “Her passion for Jamestown history connected with the Quaker families with deep Guilford College connections.
“In addition to helping others and conducting her own local history research, she also shared her expertise as a writer and editor. She served as editor of The Southern Friend: The Journal of the North Carolina Friends Historical Society in the early 2000s and also received a writing award from that same organization in 2014 for her essay ‘The Slaves of George C. Mendenhall of Jamestown, North Carolina.’”
Browning also did a lot of research in the Heritage Research Center at the High Point Public Library.
“She was a lady of great dignity, dedicated to high research standards and always generous with her time and knowledge,” said Larry Cates, librarian at the HRC. “Her familiarity with Guilford County records and Jamestown history was unparalleled and she dedicated herself unfailingly to historic preservation in Jamestown.”
Browning almost single-handedly undertook the responsibility of documenting Jamestown’s history in her books, multiple newspaper articles in the Greensboro News and Record and a video.
The deep interest in all things Jamestown is a little strange when one realizes Browning was from Iowa and spent several years in the Marshall Islands when her husband was transferred there for his work. Her research and writing interest began there. When the couple and their two sons moved to Jamestown in 1969, she immediately got to work learning about her new home, working with the Guilford County Bicentennial Commission, which was headquartered in the old Potter House. She learned much about Jamestown by volunteering at the new High Point Museum.
“I won’t even try to explain why I am always so curious about the history of the many places I’ve lived, why I want so much to know what really happened here. It is just something I have always done,” Browning said in the preface to Historical Places in Jamestown.
“Mary Browning was a gracious and generous mentor and a dear friend who will be greatly missed,” reads a post by Shawn Rogers, director of Mendenhall Homeplace, on that website. “Over the last 50 years, she made significant and far-reaching contributions to the research, interpretation and publication of local history and genealogy in Guilford County. It’s not much of a stretch to say that Mary likely transcribed and compiled linear miles of historic documents and records that now serve as accessible resources for those who endeavor to learn more about the history of Jamestown and the surrounding communities.
“Her legacy also lives on in the many contributions she made to Historic Jamestown Society and its primary holding, Mendenhall Homeplace. She labored diligently and faithfully to fulfill the mission of Historic Jamestown Society to preserve and interpret the rich history of Jamestown, North Carolina — while exhibiting the sharp wit, keen sense of humor,and kind, generous spirit that endeared her to so many of us who were lucky enough to have known her.”
“When I came to work as a writer for the Jamestown News in 2007, I began researching and writing about the town’s history,” said Carol Brooks. “It was my goal not to receive a phone call from Mary when the paper came out telling me what I got wrong. I soon achieved that goal and we became good friends.”
As a professional genealogist, she also used her knowledge to help families research their roots and edited The Guilford Genealogist, the quarterly journal of the Guilford County Genealogical Society, for 12 years.
“For years, anyone contacting Guilford College to request genealogical research for hire relating to Guilford County Quakers was referred to Mary,” Erickson said. “She was knowledgeable and a joy to be around. Personally, I valued our thoughtful conversations and her sense of humor.”
“Mary Browning was a multi-talented woman who lived life authentically — no ﬂash and dash, just straightforward in her relationships and in her chosen endeavors,” said Shirley Haworth, recent past-president of the Historic Jamestown Society. “Her knowledge of local history and genealogical connections was awe-inspiring. As I became president of HJS, Mary was my mentor and encourager, affirming my leadership efforts when appropriate and suggesting new challenges for me and for the Society. What a privilege it was to know her and to learn from her. She cannot be replaced; she will be missed.”
Publications by Mary A. Browning
• Remembering Old Jamestown
• Oakdale Cotton Mills
• Historical Places In Jamestown
• The Murder of Martha Pinnix
• Bending the Twigs
• Video: “Oakdale Cotton Mills: Close-Knit Neighbors” with Patricia M. Koehler
These items are available at Mendenhall Homeplace.
