Broadway Bound: Greensboro’s Kaleab Kurtz makes movies and makes waves

When we left Kaleab Kurtz in 2020, the Greensboro-based actor had already appeared as an extra in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things, had appeared in such short films as By Day’s End, Pool Ghouls, Surviving Generation B: Belittled, and its sequel Surviving Generation B: Last Role, portraying a cannibal in the sci-fi web series The 21 and had written and starred in the web series Into the Shadows.
What was remarkable was that he was already a show biz veteran but wasn’t old enough to drive, being only 16 at the time.
Kurtz, now 18, has since written and appeared in the horror short Get Away in 2020. Last year, he made his debut as director, producer, editor, and cinematographer with the short drama Guys Night, in which he also wrote and starred in, then followed up with Prank Bros., an hour-long found-footage chiller that he wrote, directed, and starred in. Last month, Prank Bros. earned nominations for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Writer, and Best Cinematography at the Debut Film Awards.
Kurtz’s fortunes have continued to rise, having recently been accepted to the prestigious New York University Film School, whose list of alumni reads like a Who’s Who of superstar filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Spike Lee, Joel Coen, Chloe Zhao, Jim Jarmusch, Tamara Jenkins, Ang Lee, and No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, among others.
“I considered Harvard University as well, and also some smaller schools like Western Carolina (University), but I chose NYU because it will allow me some flexibility in terms of scheduling and, of course, it is one of the best schools in the country,” Kurtz explained. “The faculty impressed me, and some of my favorite actors — like Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman — are alumni, so it’s pretty cool to learn the craft (at) the same place they did.”
Having previously expressed his desire to move behind the camera, he found the experience less of a challenge than he might have expected.
“The transition to (going) behind the camera was not very difficult, although directing and editing are more work in terms of time and preparation,” he said. “I worked with a lot of directors before I made the jump behind the camera and decided to do the things that they did which I thought were of value and to not pursue the things that I thought were not necessary or that I could do better. I decided that if you believe in a project and see it come to life, sometimes you just have to step in and make it yourself.”
As intrigued and, indeed, experienced as he is in writing, producing, and directing, Kurtz hasn’t lost his affinity for acting. “I would like to balance my acting with filmmaking,” he said. “I think that being an actor informs my directing and that the opposite is also true. My being able to fill multiple roles on a set will hopefully open more doors as I move forward with my career.”
Although an acknowledged devotee of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction — he was a die-hard Stranger Things fan even before appearing on the series — Kurtz doesn’t want to limit his artistic horizons. To him, making movies is magic. Hard work, to be sure, but he’s eager and anxious to continue making magic, no matter the genre.
“My film Guys Night is a dramatic film,” he points out. “Prank Bros. is a horror film, as is Coyotes, but each has dramatic elements. I think that the ideal is to create films that contain elements of multiple genres which tell a complete story in new and innovative ways.”
Along with older brothers Eyoel and Alazar, the Ethiopian-born Kaleab was adopted by Dr. Christopher Kurtz, the director of Youth and Families Ministry/Church Administrator for Christ Lutheran Church in Greensboro. Alazar appears in Prank Bros., and Christopher appeared in both Prank Bros. and Guys Night, on which he also served as executive producer. Kaleab speaks often about the encouragement of his family to pursue his dreams and ambitions, including his latest project, the web series Black Tony, which was created by R.L. Lavender, who starred in Guys Night. “R.L. has taken clips from The Sopranos and adapted them to an all-black cast. I am the cinematographer and editor of the clips. I think it’s a unique take on a proven commodity.”
Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an overhaul in safety monitoring in all walks of life, including filmmaking.
“I’ve followed all the recommended protocols including hand-sanitizing, hand-washing, and the wearing of masks on a set,” he confirmed. “Distancing is more difficult on a live set, but overall I haven’t allowed COVID to keep me off set as an actor or a filmmaker. I believe that you have to stay active to stay relevant, so I’ve worked as much as possible and have also attended some conventions during the pandemic. I’ve done some more screenwriting in whatever downtime there has been. Plus, I am ‘Safe Sets Certified,’ so that helps.”
While preparing to continue his education at NYU, Kurtz continues to expand his range. “I am going to be in the play Battle of the Books at the Hyers Theater in Greensboro in March, and have been cleaning up a script I wrote, The Best Movie Ever, for some pitch meetings I have coming up. My films Guys Night, Prank Bros., and Coyotes are still on the festival circuit and have had some great success.”
Kaleab Kurtz’s professional Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/KaleabKurtz/, and the Facebook page for his production company, Capitol Star Productions, is https://www.facebook.com/groups/539226890589366.
