Bring Your Hopes & Dreams to Life with Triad International Ballet
Triad International Ballet – a new professional ballet company serving the Piedmont Triad area – believes it’s never too late to discover the magic of ballet.
Alexia Maas, Triad Ballet’s Executive Director, knows how powerful its impact can be.
“..my success as an international corporate lawyer and business leader can be traced back to the dedication, discipline and focus I learned in the ballet studio.”
Triad International Ballet invites you to explore a range of new opportunities to dance, meet others, learn new skills and be inspired at a variety of teaching and performance events in Winston-Salem next year.
Winston’s youth community are the first to benefit from this new program. Through a collaboration with The Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) at Winston-Salem State University, My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper Winston-Salem (MBSK-WS) and the Guiding Institute for Developmental Education (GIDE), Triad Ballet are providing free weekly ballet classes at the Winston Lake YMCA in 2022. In keeping with the message that it’s never too late to start (or start up again), classes are open to all age groups, including high school students.
“..we’re also on a talent hunt!” says Maas, “one of the kids here may go on to join our Company one day; one of them might be the first scholarship recipient for our professional ballet school; or join us on one of our international exchange programs. And we’re looking for more than one to join us on stage at next years’ Christmas for the City Event”.
Triad Ballet is deeply engaged with all sectors of its local community & audience. In addition to supporting the local youth community, they’re also exploring ways to bring the beauty of ballet to our senior citizens, including those with dementia & alzheimer’s disease. Executive Director, Alexia Maas, is in discussions with relevant local charities to do just that. Although dementia eventually stole her own mother’s life, music and dance remained the connecting thread to the world even after the disease progressed. “I am so excited that we have plans underway to bring ballet performances to some of Winston-Salem's local care homes and community facilities in the New Year.”
Whether your destiny is become a dancer or simply to embrace a positive slice of life – Triad Ballet is for you.
To find out more and learn how you can get involved with this big hearted and inspiring local nonprofit organization, go to www.triadinternationalballet.org
The programs and opportunities implemented so far, include:
On Dec 4th, a group of youngsters from around the Winston Lake YMCA area, were taken on a free field trip to Greensboro to see the Christmas production of Nutcracker. A joint production by Artistic Motion School of Dance & Triad International Ballet, Kingsport Ballet (Tennessee) and The Dance Lab (which teaches dance to intellectually and developmentally disabled young adults) – making this particular Nutcracker not only the family favorite but trail-blazingly the most collaborative and inclusive production of Nutcracker ever seen!
On Dec 9th (from 5-6pm) at the Winston Lake YMCA, Triad Ballet will present its plans for Winston-Salem2022 in person. Discover why “it’s never too late” to love ballet. Through sharing experiences of how ballet transforms lives, they’ll show it’s not just for dancers and can also help develop and advance athletes as well as academics and has the richness and depth to transform the lives of anyone within the community.
“There is something about being immersed in the “extraordinary” that changes your world. Ballet and its history has so much “extraordinary” that it reaches far beyond the stage.” Natalya Davison, Artistic Director of Triad Ballet.
2022 is the beginning of Triad Ballet’s talent hunt to find gifted young dancers in Winston-Salem communities to join them in their Company, in their School, and on their International Exchange Programs but first, even before that, to dance with them on stage at next years’ Christmas for the City Event.
Spring/Summer 2022 plans to bring extract performances and other interactive experiences to senior citizens in care home and other community facilities.
Contact Details:
To learn more about the ballet company, the school, to register for auditions or simply to find out what you can do to become a friend and supporter, visit our website at: www.triadinternationalballet.org
