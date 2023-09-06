The United Way of Forsyth County generally has much to celebrate, but never before like this year’s ongoing celebration of 100 years of serving the community. Since its official anniversary date this past February, the organization has held a number of celebratory events, out of which the most exciting one may be yet to take place this upcoming Sunday. On Winston-Salem’s 4th Street bridge overlooking Highway 52, or the John Gold Memorial Expressway, United Way of Forsyth County will be holding an afternoon of family-friendly fun, food, and fellowship, including a community art project.
During the past year, Dr. Antonia Monk Richburg stepped in as president and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County. A tremendous leader with years of experience in organizations including United Way of Greater Greensboro and Cone Health Foundation, Richburg is passionate about the work United Way of Forsyth County does and its commitment to the community. She finds her current position to be the best place for her to be and hopes Saturday’s event, Bridging 52, will not only unite people from opposite sides of Highway 52 but raise greater awareness of the existing division due to the expressway.
“Some people, particularly if they’re younger, have no idea how Highway 52 came about and what it did,” said Richburg. “While it promised one thing, and did deliver on some things, it didn’t talk about the negative implications of having this highway come through the way that it did.” Since its construction in the 1930s, Highway 52 has only deepened the division that Winston-Salem still currently lives in. Depending on where people live, whether that be on the east or west side of the expressway, determines their access to available resources such as the limited number of grocery stores found on the east side.
Providing a basic life necessity, the grocery stores and quality restaurants lacking on the east side of Winston-Salem should not even be a concern. Additionally, many of our neighbors in the east have never been beyond their side of the expressway, and for some of those who have crossed to the west, the setting is so drastically different it’s like venturing into a different world. Generally, residents on the west side of the expressway are so happy on their side of Winston-Salem that they can’t imagine living anywhere else, while residents on the east side are struggling to survive day by day.
United Way of Forsyth County currently has about 20 staff members solely focused on assisting with housing and people who may be currently experiencing homelessness. The organization is also extremely respectful and protective of the privacy of homeless settlements such as campsites. “When people ask us for a map of where the tent communities are, we could provide one but we won’t because that’s not fair,” said Richburg. “Leave those people alone, let them stay there until they can find another place to go. We’re all about working diligently to do everything we can to assist those in need.”
The organization also has staff that specifically goes out to low-income neighborhoods on behalf of people who may be facing hardships in their homes. Activities may include helping people advocate for needs ranging anywhere from accessing better and greater resources, to home repairs, to having adequate water supplies. United Way of Forsyth County is consistently out in the trenches advocating on behalf of the many who feel voiceless. Just this past week, the organization had a group of outreach workers checking on residents of a tent community in the woods in what has been unseasonably warm temperatures.
Richburg is proud of the three things she finds her team to do really well: working as a convener, collaborator, and catalyst. “We convene groups around the most critical social issues in our community and how we can address these,” said the president and CEO. “We collaborate with all the other nonprofits in the community versus being competitive, and we serve as a catalyst for positive change in the community to ensure that things don’t stay the way they currently are.” On this last note, Richburg hopes Bridging 52 will serve as a catalyst to unite all sides of Forsyth County.
Bridging 52 would not be happening nor would it be necessary if it were not believed that Winston-Salem was not still divided. The event is a promising opportunity for United Way of Forsyth County to fulfill its role as a convener bringing both east and west sides of the city together. While there have been questions about the investment in the scheduled community art project when there are still other needs in the community, Richburg finds that if we can’t come together for anything else, we should be able to come together for this art project. Themed “Live United,” the project will undoubtedly assist with Winston-Salem’s urgent need to bridge its division.
Through the creation of this symbolic structure, Richburg invites the community to consider what it means to live united and how we can live that out. On the bridge overlooking Highway 52, the words “Live United” will be laid out for attendees to paint what it means to each of them to live united. A contracted artist will also be brought on board to collaborate on the art project, and upon its completion, the final project will be hung from the bridge for about a month. The installation will then be moved to different places in the community to be exhibited throughout Forsyth County.
In addition to the “Living United” art project, Bridging 52 will be hosting live music and a variety of food trucks offering Soul food, Italian, Greek, and Mediterranean dishes, Mexican food, gourmet egg rolls, hot dogs, and more. All attendees will be provided with a ticket valid for food at any of the available food trucks. Lastly, community event speakers include Richburg herself, Winston-Salem’s Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem city council members John Larson and Annette Scippio, Chair of Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Don Martin, and Bank of America’s Triad President Greg Cox.
Bridging 52 will be held at the corners of 4th and Maple Streets in downtown Winston-Salem this Sunday, September 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone. “I am hoping that people will come from both sides, that we can be civil, enjoy the opportunity to come together and have fun,” said Richburg. “But I also hope we can recognize that we can have fun with people who may not look like us or have the same resources that we do.” To all who live, work, and play in Forsyth County, Bridging 52 may just be the catalyst we have all been waiting for to bridge our community once and for all.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
