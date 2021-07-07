Brewery opens in High Point, looking to serve you good times and good beer

Residents in High Point and the surrounding Triad have a new watering hole to meet at this summer.
“Breweries usually bring people together. You sit down and talk to someone you never met before; next thing you know, you’ve sparked conversation,” said David Nissen, co-owner of Paddled South Brewery.
Paddled South Brewery is housed at 603 North Main Street in a historic building built-in 1935. The owners, Patrick Watterson and Dave and Amy Nissen, have lived in High Point for well over two decades.
“We get a lot of questions about our name, and we wanted it to represent who we are. We are an outdoors family. We love hiking, canoeing, and white water rafting,” he said. “As my wife and I were spitballing names, I was thinking about how I am from Minnesota, and my wife was born and raised here in High Point, so we like to say I paddled south to get here, and that’s when it hit us, that was it.”
The Nissen’s enjoyed craft beer and brewing for many years. Like Patrick, their interest in craft beer and home brewing, involvement in the community, and caring for community members are a top priority.
“We have positioned ourselves as a community brewery. We want to support High Point since High Point is going through a big revitalization right now, and we want to see High Point come out on the other side thriving,” said Nissen.
David and Amy, both educators with Guilford County Schools, said that the business wouldn’t disrupt their work as teachers in the public school system. Their commitment to the betterment of young men and women is a small testament to their commitment to caring for those around them. For over 25 years, Patrick has practiced as an internal medicine Physician Assistant providing medical care to generations of High Point residents.
“Patrick and I connected by chance, he saw a story about our brewery, and he reached out on Facebook. We engaged in a great conversation about our weird similarities, and in the end, Patrick asked me if I was looking for someone to go on this journey with, and if so, he’d be honored to do it. That is how Patrick came along,” said Nissen.
No stranger to a good brew, Watterson grew up in Bourbon Country, Kentucky, so he brings a love of bourbon barrel products to the company. He knows how to take that process and combine it with great beer, and he has the Bourbon collection to prove it.
Amy Nissen said that the couple got into brewing after she gifted her husband, Dave, a one-gallon brewing kit for Christmas roughly seven years ago.
“After making his first beer, we realized we never wanted to make just one gallon again,” she said.
“I always liked a really light beer, so I lean towards strawberry wheat. I tend to add fruit to beers regardless of the style. Our first beer we made was called Hops and Dreams, and we have another one made of Hefeweizen with jalapenos and mint, and we call it a Badass Mojito because we thought it was badass and it reminded us of Mojitos,” said Dave.
“I always hated IPA’s. I refused to drink it, so my husband went on a crusade to find and create one just for me,” Amy added.
Paddled South Brewery doesn’t just offer craft drinks. The brewery has a variety of food trucks that come on-site on a regular basis.
For Dave, it’s as much about service as it is about a tall glass of brew.
“I’m not looking to become huge or open 10 locations. I want to serve my community. I want people to stop in and think I can’t get a beer like this anywhere else,” he explained. “I want people to feel good when they walk in our space. For them to know that we are happy they are there and to feel at home. Sharing good libations and honesty. As a family business, we try to treat everyone who comes in like family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.