Unlocking Final Challenge Matching Grant from The Mebane Charitable Foundation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Parsec Financial announced Bookmarks as one of 15 Parsec Prize recipients for 2020. Parsec, a wealth management firm, with an office in Winston-Salem, will award a $20,000 grant in support of Bookmarks “Book Build: Fostering Connections by Building Collections” initiative. The 2020 Parsec Prize grants will total $200,000 in 2020 and help support those working diligently and effectively to prioritize educational and literacy needs amidst the pandemic in North Carolina.
Book Build, a three-year initiative that began in 2018, will place 25,000 new and diverse books in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County public school libraries by the end of 2020 – reaching over 50,000 students. Bookmarks has already donated 17,000 books that have been covered, catalogued, and book plated prior to being delivered. In addition, featured authors (whose books are donated to the school library) visit with students in conjunction with the influx of donated books, building on common core goals.
“We were absolutely thrilled to receive the Parsec Prize in support of our final year of Book Build. The timing was perfect and will help us place 1,200 additional books into our local public-school libraries,” said Ginger Hendricks, Bookmarks Executive Director. “This support will provide our youngest citizens of our community with the tools to create lifelong readers.”
In 2018, The Mebane Charitable Foundation issued a three-year $200,000 challenge matching grant to Bookmarks for Book Build. The Parsec Prize, combined with funding from individuals, sponsors, and foundations, Bookmarks has now unlocked the final $50,000 and has less than $22,000 to reach their combined three-year $450,000 goal to complete the fundraising for Book Build.
“Our goal is to donate the remaining 8,000 books with Book Build by December of this year,” said Ashley Bryan, Youth and Schools Coordinator. “We will also arrange for school visits - whether virtually or in-person - to further excite students about reading.”
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. Bookmarks offers year-round programming, including author talks, lecture nights, book club discussions, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is offering curbside and phone service on Tuesday 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
About the Parsec Prize:
The Parsec Prize is designed to help local nonprofits further their missions and help improve the lives of those served in our communities. Since 2005, Parsec has awarded more than $1.5 million in Parsec Prize grants to 84 local nonprofits. The Parsec Prize represents approximately one-half of Parsec’s annual charitable giving. Learn more: parsecfinancial.com/parsec-prize
About Parsec Financial:
Parsec Financial is a fee-only registered investment advisor with $2.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Parsec provides investment management, financial planning, tax planning, trust services and business retirement services to more than 1,700 individuals and businesses in six offices across North Carolina.
About The Mebane Charitable Foundation:
The Mebane Charitable Foundation in Mocksville, NC, supports collaborations and partnerships among educational professionals (public and private), business leaders, elected officials, and the community at large and has served as a catalyst by granting more than $15 million to educational program partners across the state. The Foundation focuses resources to ensure that all children have the opportunity to reach their highest potential in school, career, and in life. Visit mebanefoundation.com for more information.
