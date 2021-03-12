On March 12, 2021, Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 2115 Peters Creek Parkway, which is the address for the University Inn and Suites, in reference to a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, a thirty-nine-year-old (39) male victim was located in a stairwell suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance where he is listed in critical condition.
Responding patrol officers located, thirty-one-year-old (31), Justin Allen Bolden walking away from the area. Mr. Bolden is a reported employee of the victim. Evidence located on Mr. Bolden indicates he was involved with this crime and he was arrested.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.
Evidence collected at the scene indicates that the victim was attacked in his hotel room by being stabbed multiple times. The attack continued as Mr. Stanley attempted to leave the room and the attack continued into a nearby stairwell. A witness responded to the stairwell after hearing screams for help. Once this witness intervened, Mr. Bolden left the area, taking the victim’s phone with him. The witness called 911.
Mr. Bolden has been charged in this matter with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.
The next of kin has been notified.
This investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
