GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2020) – Effective immediately, the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department has issued a boil water notice to all customers in the Forest Oaks area.This area is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to an unidentified line break that occured around 6 pm Dec. 14. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Until further notice, Greensboro water customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables, foods. Ice or any beverages prepared with un-boiled tap water on or after December 14 should be discarded. Tap water is okay for showers and baths, but keep out of eyes, nose and mouth.
The Boil Water Alert is still in effect and will remain in effect through tomorrow evening, this will be based on the bacteriological samples gathered. The system is being flushed and samples are being gathered to confirm disinfectant levels are stable. The repairs to the 16” water main break off Twining Road are in progress and the immediate repairs should be complete by this evening.
