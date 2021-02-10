Boba Tea and Heartstrings

“I’ve always loved boba, and when an opportunity like this came up, giving me a chance to make and sell something I love, I knew it would be fun,” said Ronny Real, who owns and runs Moshi Moshi Boba Café at 2418 Spring Garden Street with his former girlfriend of eleven years, and now wife of one month, Mary Le.
“And I wanted to do something different than what every other boba tea house in the Triad has,” said Mary. “Green tea and taro and mango and the other standbys are great, but have you ever had black sesame and ube blended together?”
I told Mary that I love black sesame paste in sweet dumplings and ice cream, but I have never tried it in boba tea and didn’t know what ube was. It turns out it’s a bright purple sweet potato from the Philippines, sweeter than its American relative, but also with a nutty and somewhat vanilla taste. And yes, it’s really good mixed with black sesame paste.
Before writing more about the newlyweds and the delectable beverages and desserts they sell, it may be necessary to explain boba tea to those who’ve never tried it.
Also called bubble tea and pearl milk tea, the sweet cold beverage first became popular in Taipei, then a sensation across Asia before making its way to America. “Boba” is Taiwanese slang for the tapioca “pearls” that are added a mixture of black tea, various fruits, vegetables or syrups, and/or sweet condensed milk, after all the other ingredients are blended with ice. Some sources claim it also means “breasts” due to the shape of the chewy tapioca beads. As Ronny is the son of Cambodian refugees and was born in San Jose before moving to Greensboro when he was five, and Mary is Vietnamese-American and was born Ngoc Xuan Le here in Greensboro, I did not ask them about Taiwanese slang.
I did, however, ask about their romantic history.
“We’ve been together for 11 years but made it official and tied the knot just two weeks ago,” said Ronny when I first spoke to him on Jan. 20, when Mary wasn’t in the shop. “I met her at the Greensboro Icehouse on August 17, 2009. I like to say ‘I skated and fell for you,’ but neither of us was even interested in each other at the time.”
“He was just this little clown skating and making a fool of himself by showing off and being silly,” said Mary with an affectionate laugh when I sat down with both of them a week later.
“I had to keep skating around you doing stuff,” said Ronny, “because I didn’t know how to stop, so it was either that or crash into a wall.”
But shortly after meeting on the ice, they reconnected on social media. Two months later, they started dating and never stopped until they were married on January 6 of this year.
“We planned to have a wedding two years ago,” said Mary. “But it didn’t happen then because we were getting ready to open this business, and then it didn’t happen last year because of COVID. In fact, we still haven’t had our official wedding, but we finally said, okay, let’s just do it and get married, and we invited his sister and my sister, and then David surprised us by showing up and taking great photos.”
She was speaking of their friend and co-worker David Nguyen, a videographer and choreographer who teaches hip-hop dancing at UNCG, and who took the photo of the couple that accompanies this article.
Moshi Moshi opened in March of 2020, but temporarily shut down for remodeling and menu revisions last Fall and reopened in early January. “We added the swing, redid the tables, repainted the walls, all to make it more aesthetic and appeal to our customers more,” said Ronny, who was quick to credit Mary with the changes in ambiance. “She’s the idea and mind, and I’m the hands.”
“My aesthetic is simple, but with a bit of flair,” said Mary. “A little bit of green, a little bit of wood. I’ve visited Japan, and a lot of their aesthetic is like this. I’m still working on a couple of things and am waiting for some better ideas to come to my head, rather than just throwing everything together. It’s a work in progress but completely different from how we started. We looked too much like a corporate chain then, and our menu was too much like every other boba place.”
Now that menu not only features boba tea, but fruit tea slushies, fusion fruit tea, sparkling green tea blended with yogurt, and “refreshers,” which are coconut water with fruit. Then there are the spectacular signature drinks, such as the Red Cosmo (blended dragon fruit with marble strawberry whip and a milk cap sprinkled with salt) and Mangonada (mango puree, charnoy, and Tajin tamarind candy). Mary’s favorite is the Winter Soldier.
“It’s winter melon fruit tea made with black tea and with a splash of lemonade,” she said. “It’s really good. My favorite milk tea is the Typhoon, which is Oreo blended with Thai tea.”
She and Ronny are also justifiably proud of their Vietnamese coffee.
“We actually slow drip our coffee in the traditional way,” she said. “Growing up, my parents would drink that every morning. You use a traditional kind of canister called phin. It’s the best way to enjoy espresso, I think. It rakes roughly around five to seven minutes to brew, but it’s so worth it. I remember how my parents would take their time getting ready in the morning, waiting for the coffee to be brewed. Then all you have to do is mix it with sweet condensed milk, pour it over ice, mix and drink. As the water dilutes, it actually makes the coffee smoother. It’s not like the American way, where you take a coffee to go and drink it as fast as you can. You just drink it as slow as you can and enjoy the moment.” Moshi Moshi is colloquial Japanese for “hello,” and that country’s influence is found in the taiyaki, delicate piping hot fresh-made fish-shaped waffle cakes with sweet or savory fillings. I had one with red bean paste, a second with Nutella, and a third with mozzarella. All were delicious.
Then there’s the rolled ice cream served in bubble waffle bowls. The ice cream spread thinly on a cold metal surface, scraped up into a tight spiral, and served in a warm, freshly made bubble waffle bowl with fresh fruit and other toppings.
“Bubble waffles are a kind of egg waffle that originated in Hong Kong,” said Ronny. “We pair it with ice cream and toppings of the customer’s choices. It pairs really well because we’re careful not to make the bubble waffle too sweet, as we’re going to put toppings and ice-cream in it. It’s very airy and hollow inside, and the outside is very crunchy. It’s puffed but able to maintain its crunchiness. Our choices are based on what we love, such as the mango flavor, or the Macha Love, which is green tea. Ours is so much flavor. But we also have the Rocky Road, Kit Kat, brownies, and Oreos. We make our batter with fresh eggs, evaporated milk, baking powder, and the timing is important. Just like donuts, you have to wait a little bit as it cools.”
Both Ronny and Mary asked that this article mention Chastity (who did not give her last name when I spoke to her), their full-time employee, who, along with David Nguyen, comprises their Moshi Moshi family. “We couldn’t do it without Chastity and David,” said Ronny. “We appreciate everything they’ve done so much.”
When I last spoke to Mary and Ronny, they were making decorating plans for Tet, the Vietnamese version of Chinese New Year, which is celebrated on the same date. This year, it’s February 12. But they both agreed with me that Moshi Moshi is also an excellent place for a Valentine’s Day date.
“Bubble waffles and fruit tea taste even better when you share them with somebody special,” said Mary.
They agreed it would have been great if they’d had a place like Moshi Moshi to go to when they, in Ronny’s words, “impulsively jumped into dating.”
But, he added, “it doesn’t really matter how that kind of history starts; it’s what happens in the middle, and then how it ends. So here we are today, together, building a business, delivering to the Triad, and seeing where that takes us. Hopefully, we’ll have kids, and we can give them an easier life, just like our parents worked to be sure we had easier lives.”
