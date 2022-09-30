Bloodstained Men Plan Triad Circumcision Crisis Protests

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends have something to say: Everyone has a right to their own body. 

The Bloodstained Men will share this message on the streets of the Southeast during their 13-day protest tour. The human rights protest – and its attention-grabbing aesthetic featuring bloodstained men – will take place in Greensboro Mon., Oct. 3, 2022 with a protest at West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road from 10am to 12pm and that same day, 2-4pm in Winston-Salem at University Pkwy & Coliseum Dr NW. See the full protest schedule below.

Residents of Greensboro will be peacefully educated by activists including victims of genital cutting. The public will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves. Passersby will be faced with the basic, undeniable human rights argument against the routine genital cutting of children: the foreskin is a healthy, valuable body part that belongs solely and entirely to the child. It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent.

The intactivist message is gaining traction in the mainstream media. Recently Tosh.0 featured an extended interview with Bloodstained Men & Their Friend's Founder and Co-director Brother K, reaching millions worldwide with the irrefutable argument for bodily autonomy. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang aligned himself with the intactivist message. The Bloodstained Men have received diverse, significant media coverage of their highly visible protests, having been featured on public radio, the evening news, and just about everything in between. The Bloodstained Men have a prolific and educational social media presence including millions of shares and comments. The horror of infant circumcision really gets people talking.

Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and to educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin. Our bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life. When a baby boy is circumcised, so is the man he will become. 

Please visit: http://www.bloodstainedmen.com or https://www.facebook.com/BloodstainedMenTheirFriends

All are welcome at our peaceful protests. The full tour schedule can be found on our website or at https://www.facebook.com/Southeast-Circumcision-Crisis-Protests-107919928710521/events/. We encourage attendees to wear the Bloodstained Suit.  

Southeast Circumcision Crisis Protests — September 28, 2022 - October 10, 2022 

Event

Date

Place

Time

Location

1

Wed, Sep 28

Griffin, GA

10am to 12pm

Mc Intosh Rd & Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy

2

Wed, Sep 28

Warner Robins, GA

2pm to 4pm

Houston Lake Rd & Watson Blvd

3

Thu, Sep 29

Savannah, GA

10am to 12pm

E Derenne Ave & Abercorn St

4

Thu, Sep 29

Hilton Head Island, SC

2pm to 4pm

William Hilton Pkwy & Mathews Dr

5

Fri, Sep 30

Mount Pleasant, SC

10am to 12pm

Johnnie Dobbs Blvd & Houston Northcutt Blvd

6

Fri, Sep 30

North Charleston, SC

2pm to 4pm

Rivers Ave & Ashley Phosphate Rd

7

Sat, Oct 1

Florence, SC

11am to 1pm

Cherokee Rd & W Palmetto St

8

Sat, Oct 1

Columbia, SC

3pm to 5pm

Blossom St & Assembly St

9

Sun, Oct 2

Spartanburg, SC

11am to 1pm

W. O. Ezell Blvd & W Blackstock Rd

10

Sun, Oct 2

Charlotte, NC

3pm to 5pm

N Tryon St & W WT Harris Blvd

11

Mon, Oct 3

Greensboro, NC

10am to 12pm

W Gate City Blvd & S Holden Rd

12

Mon, Oct 3

Winston-Salem, NC

2pm to 4pm

University Pkwy & Coliseum Dr NW

13

Tue, Oct 4

Johnson City, TN

10am to 12pm

W Market St & N State of Franklin Rd

14

Tue, Oct 4

Kingsport, TN

2pm to 4pm

N Eastman Rd & Fort Henry Dr

15

Wed, Oct 5

Knoxville, TN

10am to 12pm

Kingston Pike & Northshore Dr

16

Wed, Oct 5

Chattanooga, TN

2pm to 4pm

Shallowford Rd & US Hwy 64

17

Wed, Oct 5

Manchester, TN

5pm to 6pm

McArthur St & Hillsboro Blvd

18

Thu, Oct 6

Nashville, TN

10am to 12pm

Gallatin Pike N & Rivergate Pkwy

19

Thu, Oct 6

Nashville, TN

2pm to 4pm

Broadway & Rep. John Lewis Way

20

Fri, Oct 7

Muscle Shoals, AL

10am to 12pm

Avalon Ave & Lee Hwy

21

Fri, Oct 7

Huntsville, AL

2pm to 4pm

University Dr NW & Jordan Ln NW

22

Sat, Oct 8

Birmingham, AL

TBA

Crestwood Blvd & Oporto Madrid Blvd

23

Sat, Oct 8

Tuscaloosa, AL

TBA

MacFarland Bvld E & 15th St E

24

Sun, Oct 9

Prattville, AL

10:30am to 11:45am

Cobbs Ford Rd & McQueen Smith Rd S

25

Sun, Oct 9

Montgomery, AL

12:30pm to 1:30pm

Wallace Dr & US Route 82

26

Sun, Oct 9

Auburn, AL

3pm to 5pm

E University Dr & Opelika Rd

27

Mon, Oct 10

Atlanta, GA

TBA

TBA

