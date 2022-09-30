Bloodstained Men Plan Triad Circumcision Crisis Protests
(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends have something to say: Everyone has a right to their own body.
The Bloodstained Men will share this message on the streets of the Southeast during their 13-day protest tour. The human rights protest – and its attention-grabbing aesthetic featuring bloodstained men – will take place in Greensboro Mon., Oct. 3, 2022 with a protest at West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road from 10am to 12pm and that same day, 2-4pm in Winston-Salem at University Pkwy & Coliseum Dr NW. See the full protest schedule below.
Residents of Greensboro will be peacefully educated by activists including victims of genital cutting. The public will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves. Passersby will be faced with the basic, undeniable human rights argument against the routine genital cutting of children: the foreskin is a healthy, valuable body part that belongs solely and entirely to the child. It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent.
The intactivist message is gaining traction in the mainstream media. Recently Tosh.0 featured an extended interview with Bloodstained Men & Their Friend's Founder and Co-director Brother K, reaching millions worldwide with the irrefutable argument for bodily autonomy. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang aligned himself with the intactivist message. The Bloodstained Men have received diverse, significant media coverage of their highly visible protests, having been featured on public radio, the evening news, and just about everything in between. The Bloodstained Men have a prolific and educational social media presence including millions of shares and comments. The horror of infant circumcision really gets people talking.
Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and to educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin. Our bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life. When a baby boy is circumcised, so is the man he will become.
Please visit: http://www.bloodstainedmen.com or https://www.facebook.com/BloodstainedMenTheirFriends
All are welcome at our peaceful protests. The full tour schedule can be found on our website or at https://www.facebook.com/Southeast-Circumcision-Crisis-Protests-107919928710521/events/. We encourage attendees to wear the Bloodstained Suit.
Southeast Circumcision Crisis Protests — September 28, 2022 - October 10, 2022
Event
Date
Place
Time
Location
Wed, Sep 28
Griffin, GA
10am to 12pm
Mc Intosh Rd & Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
Wed, Sep 28
Warner Robins, GA
2pm to 4pm
Houston Lake Rd & Watson Blvd
Thu, Sep 29
Savannah, GA
10am to 12pm
E Derenne Ave & Abercorn St
Thu, Sep 29
Hilton Head Island, SC
2pm to 4pm
William Hilton Pkwy & Mathews Dr
Fri, Sep 30
Mount Pleasant, SC
10am to 12pm
Johnnie Dobbs Blvd & Houston Northcutt Blvd
Fri, Sep 30
North Charleston, SC
2pm to 4pm
Rivers Ave & Ashley Phosphate Rd
Sat, Oct 1
Florence, SC
11am to 1pm
Cherokee Rd & W Palmetto St
Sat, Oct 1
Columbia, SC
3pm to 5pm
Blossom St & Assembly St
Sun, Oct 2
Spartanburg, SC
11am to 1pm
W. O. Ezell Blvd & W Blackstock Rd
Sun, Oct 2
Charlotte, NC
3pm to 5pm
N Tryon St & W WT Harris Blvd
Mon, Oct 3
Greensboro, NC
10am to 12pm
W Gate City Blvd & S Holden Rd
Mon, Oct 3
Winston-Salem, NC
2pm to 4pm
University Pkwy & Coliseum Dr NW
Tue, Oct 4
Johnson City, TN
10am to 12pm
W Market St & N State of Franklin Rd
Tue, Oct 4
Kingsport, TN
2pm to 4pm
N Eastman Rd & Fort Henry Dr
Wed, Oct 5
Knoxville, TN
10am to 12pm
Kingston Pike & Northshore Dr
Wed, Oct 5
Chattanooga, TN
2pm to 4pm
Shallowford Rd & US Hwy 64
Wed, Oct 5
Manchester, TN
5pm to 6pm
McArthur St & Hillsboro Blvd
Thu, Oct 6
Nashville, TN
10am to 12pm
Gallatin Pike N & Rivergate Pkwy
Thu, Oct 6
Nashville, TN
2pm to 4pm
Broadway & Rep. John Lewis Way
Fri, Oct 7
Muscle Shoals, AL
10am to 12pm
Avalon Ave & Lee Hwy
Fri, Oct 7
Huntsville, AL
2pm to 4pm
University Dr NW & Jordan Ln NW
Sat, Oct 8
Birmingham, AL
TBA
Crestwood Blvd & Oporto Madrid Blvd
Sat, Oct 8
Tuscaloosa, AL
TBA
MacFarland Bvld E & 15th St E
Sun, Oct 9
Prattville, AL
10:30am to 11:45am
Cobbs Ford Rd & McQueen Smith Rd S
Sun, Oct 9
Montgomery, AL
12:30pm to 1:30pm
Wallace Dr & US Route 82
Sun, Oct 9
Auburn, AL
3pm to 5pm
E University Dr & Opelika Rd
Mon, Oct 10
Atlanta, GA
TBA
TBA
