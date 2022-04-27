Blind Tiger first to face safety review board following shootings & citations

Editors Note: According to a post on the Blind Tiger’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, the venue is now open with shows beginning Tuesday night.
After shootings that the City of Greensboro reports describe as being associated with the Blind Tiger, as well as subsequent code inspections, the fate of the popular 34-year-old music venue at 1819 Spring Garden Street remains unclear.
So is what actually happened, but there is evidence that the second shooting incident occurred while an after-hours event was still occurring inside the venue at 5:40 a.m.
The first incident, five days earlier, was around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. A call came into the 911 emergency center from a nearby business stating that multiple people with firearms were running through the venue’s parking lot. Then the caller reported gunshots. The 911 recording concluded with the caller stating “There’s two cars racing away right now. One’s a black sedan. One’s a silver SUV. There’s multiple cars fleeing, actually.”
In an April 18 email to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis described both the April 13 incident and the one that occurred at or near the same location on early Easter Monday. Davis first summarized the 10:45 p.m. incident on April 13:
Officers responded to the Blind Tiger in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, unknown subjects were still discharging firearms behind the business. Officers observed several vehicles fleeing the scene and located one victim in the parking area. One person suffered a minor gunshot injury to his hand and was treated by EMS and released. While officers were on scene, another person arrived at Wesley Long Hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to his back. Officers made contact with a vehicle believed to be involved. They detained two subjects and seized an AR-style rifle and a .45 caliber handgun from the occupants of the vehicle, along with a sell and deliver quantity of marijuana.
He then described what happened at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, April 18.
Officers were at the intersection of Warren and Spring Garden when they heard discharging coming from the area of the “Blind Tiger.” Upon the arrival at the “Blind Tiger,” officers were advised that two patrons had been struck by gunfire. Both people had tourniquets applied to their legs by security staff and were transported to Moses Cone in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. . .. Security staff was adamant that a subject tied to that vehicle was removed from the establishment before the shooting and possibly had a verbal altercation with subjects in the parking lot before discharging/shooting. Blind Tiger advised they appeared to have captured video of the shooting on their security system. Six shell casings were located in the parking lot and one road across from the business.
Both the term “patrons” and the reference to “security staff” suggest that an after-hours event was occurring at the venue. In an April 18 email to District 1’s Sharon Hightower, Vaughan wrote:
“Blind Tiger may have been acting as a 2:00-6:00 club which falls outside of ABC and ALE since technically they are not allowed to serve alcohol. I’ve asked [City Attorney] Chuck [Watts] to see what we can do to ensure that 2:00-6:00 clubs operate in a safe manner. There are only a few but GPD has identified them as a growing concern.”
YES! Weekly obtained a purported security video of the April 18 incident and it shows what appears to be a section of Spring Garden in front of the Blind Tiger. Eleven people walking on the sidewalk pass in front of the camera. Off-camera shots ring out and the group flees. An off-camera male voice shouts “I’m on the floor” multiple times, and then something unintelligible.
The video was sent to Davis, who has not stated whether he believes it to depict the incident, or if it is the same video the venue’s security allegedly shared with police.
The Blind Tiger incidents will be the first test of the city’s newly formed Safety Review Board. In an April 20 email, Davis explained the process.
As outlined in the City of Greensboro’s Safety Review Board policy (attached), multiple acts of violence occurred at this location triggering a Safety Review. The initial engagement with the business occurred today, and entailed site visits by Neighborhood Development (Code Enforcement), Engineering and Inspections, and the Fire Marshall’s office. GPD continues to follow up on the incidents that occurred and assisting ALE with any alcohol-related violations. The site visits revealed numerous safety and code violations, as well as, unpermitted structural changes. Based upon this, the owner/operators were advised the location will be temporarily closed.
The Safety Review Board will convene within seven days. This meeting will include a staff member from Engineering and Inspections, Fire, Neighborhood Development, Police, and a Peer Business Owner. The purpose of this Board meeting is to collaborate with the owner or any subtenant in an effort to prevent future violent incidents at the property. At the conclusion of this Board meeting, the City Safety Review Board may prepare a Corrective Action Recommendation, pending the business resuming operations.
In a phone call concurrent with that email, Davis said, “I want to give you some information on just why the Safety Plan Activation has focused specifically on Blind Tiger.” He then stated that, on April 13, “there was a very large crowd at an event there when two people were injured by gunfire” and pointed out the description of the April 18 incident, which “showed that security staff from the Blind Tiger were involved.”
Davis emphasized something he’d stated to other media.
“The Safety Plan is not an ordinance. It doesn’t really have anything punitive, but gives us the opportunity to draw on other resources within the city to engage the business and say look, what’s happening there, and ask what can we do so that they can stay open.”
Davis said, “The first step is to engage them so that these components are about safety. The violent incidents alert us to the location. Here, we have two violent incidents in a very short span of time. The police department will work with ALE to ensure that no alcohol violations have occurred. So, on a preliminary engagement with the owners, we discovered a number of violations.”
On Friday, YES! Weekly obtained reports from Fire Marshal T.R. Henshaw and from Troy Powell, manager of the Community Improvement Division of Neighborhood Development, which detailed why the Blind Tiger had been temporarily closed by the city.
The fire marshal’s report cited open junction boxes, missing breakers, piggybacked surge protectors, and “extension cords replacing permanent wiring in numerous locations,” as well as “missing, hidden or obstructed” fire extinguishers and “combustible materials in mechanical rooms.” It cited “significant alterations without permits and inspections.”
Powell’s report described “numerous non-residential code violations, developing probable cause for an Administrative Hearing to be scheduled for May 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Code Compliance Office.” Powell cited “failure to maintain” the exterior structure “so as not to pose a threat to the public health, safety or welfare,” and “failure to maintain windows, skylight, door frames in sound condition, good repair, and weather-tight.”
Powell also described interior code violations relating to handrails, doors, and surfaces, as well as “unsafe stairs and unsafe walls.” Under the heading of “Significant Alterations without Permits or Plans Review,” Powell listed “relocation of fire alarm panel, leaving holes in the walls; new partition walls created, limiting fire escape” and “new doors created through a block wall.”
His report cited open electrical boxes, “missing breakers creating electrocution hazards,” and “cords used in place of permanent wiring with piggyback surge protectors,” as well as blocked or covered duct system vents, and failure to maintain public toilets in “safe, sanitary, and working condition.”
In further email, Davis stated:
“The Executive Officer of the Vice Narcotics Division has spoken to owners Brad McCauley and Daniel Forman. Both have been cooperative and engaged in the conversations that have taken place regarding the operational aspects of the business involving the security measures they deploy inside and outside of the venue, the methods their security uses to prevent violence, the necessity to contact Guilford Metro 911 in the event a disorder occurs prior to it escalating into violence, and hiring law enforcement for various events to supplement their security measures.”
YES! Weekly reached out to co-owner Brad McCauley via texts and phone messages.
McCauley texted back, “I am planning on having all media outlets out to the Tiger this coming week for questions and answers to all the events that have occurred last week as well as the reasons for the shutdown. Please reach out to me Monday for the exact day and time. We are meeting with the city on Monday, so most likely it will be Tuesday or Wednesday.”
McCauley called shortly after that text message and said he was on speakerphone with Forman and general manager Doc Beck. He called his situation “not quite what it’s been shown in the media” and said, “we have some issues against Nancy Vaughan and a couple of other people who have been inaccurate, which is why we want clarity with everything.”
“We’re trying to get a press conference approved at the venue,” he continued. “We’re doing our best, and everything they came up with on their list is almost complete, so that’s not an issue. We’re definitely going to do as much as we can to give you as much information as we can. After we meet with the city, I’ll give you a call.”
McCauley did not call on Monday but answered his phone Tuesday morning. He apologized for not yet having a date for his intended press conference, and said that city officials were “coming out here every 15 minutes” with new inspections. He initially offered to provide copies of the latest inspection documents, but called back and said “my attorney advises me not to do that until we can have our press conference and give the press copies of everything all at once.”
