Blind Tiger bouncer shot unarmed teenager, says GPD
“Somebody got shot!” shouted a female caller to Guilford Metro 911 at 2:16 a.m. on Sunday morning.
“1819 Spring Garden Street,” continued the caller when asked for the location. “He’s shot, he’s shot in the neck.”
“Get a towel, cover him!” yelled the caller at people screaming in the background. When asked for a description of the shooter, the woman replied “We don’t know, we heard gunshots and everybody started running!”
“He’s on the floor,” she said when asked the location of the victim, whom she described as a friend. The call ended with the operator telling the sobbing caller “you’re doing a really good, job, sweetie” and reassuring her that officers were already on the scene. Then a male voice yelled “shut the fuck up and get in the car.”
Either simultaneously or seconds later, officers arriving at the popular Greensboro music venue The Blind Tiger found Pedro Alegria bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, Alegria died at the scene,
Greensboro Police Department public information officer Josie Cambareri stated on Sunday that that 28-year-old Jason Leonard has been charged with second-degree murder. According to the GPD, Leonard was working security at the club when he shot Alegria, and the shooting was not in self-defense, as Alegria did not have a gun.
At a Monday hearing, Leonard’s attorney called his client “a good man in a bad situation,” adding that the shooting happened after a large-scale fight broke out between multiple individuals. Leonard’s secured bond was set $75,000 secured, with the provision that suspect cannot return to the premises of The Blind Tiger. He was also cited for failure to appear on a previous misdemeanor charge.
Under North Carolina law, second-degree murder does not require premeditation. While the difference between it and manslaughter is that second-degree murder is committed with “malicious intent,” that term can mean the killer committed an inherently dangerous or reckless act with no regard for human life, rather than intended to kill that specific person. Second-degree murder is considered either a Class B1 or Class B2 felony, with the B1 felony punishable by a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole, while the maximum B2 sentence is 40 years. The minimum B2 sentence is ten years and four months.
Later that day, the victim’s uncle Marco Gonzales told WFMY News 2 and ABC News 45 that Alegria was celebrating his 19th birthday when he was shot. Gonzales also said he didn’t understand why his nephew and his nephew’s 17-year-old girlfriend had been allowed in the club and permitted to drink.
While the venue’s first homicide, what happened early Sunday morning was the third shooting at the club in just under four months.
On April 13, officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Blind Tiger, where they observed what the incident report described as “unknown subjects discharging firearms behind the business” and “several vehicles fleeing the scene.” They discovered one victim in the parking area, who had suffered a minor gunshot injury to his hand and was treated by EMS and released. While those officers were on scene, another person arrived at Wesley Long Hospital with two bullet wounds in his back. Officers made contact with a vehicle believed to be involved, detaining two subjects and seizing AR-style rifle and a .45 caliber handgun.
On a Facebook post about that incident by Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan, a woman claiming to be the “godmother” of the young man shot in the back posted that his injury had occurred while he was inside the club.
Early on April 18, a second shooting occurred at 5:40 a.m. during a Blind Tiger after-hours event. According to the GPD, that Easter Monday incident stemmed from an altercation inside the club.
Arriving officers found two patrons struck by gunfire, with tourniquets applied to their legs by Blind Tiger security staff. Those victims were transported to Moses Cone in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Trey Davis, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, security staff told police that a man was removed from the establishment before the shooting, and had a verbal altercation with subjects in the parking lot before opening fire.
In an April 18 email to District 1’s Sharon Hightower, Mayor Vaughan wrote:
“Blind Tiger may have been acting as a 2:00-6:00 club which falls outside of ABC and ALE since technically they are not allowed to serve alcohol. I’ve asked [City Attorney] Chuck [Watts] to see what we can do to ensure that 2:00-6:00 clubs operate in a safe manner. There are only a few but GPD has identified them as a growing concern.”
During daylight hours on April 18, the fire marshal and city inspectors found numerous code violations at the Blind Tiger, resulting in its temporary closure. Reports from Fire Marshal T.R. Henshaw and Troy Powell, manager of the Community Improvement Division of Neighborhood Development, cited open junction boxes, missing breakers, piggybacked surge protectors, extension cords replacing permanent wiring, missing, hidden or obstructed cire extinguishers, combustible materials in mechanical rooms, and failure to maintain the exterior structure “so as not to pose a threat to the public health, safety or welfare.
After coming into code compliance and meeting with the city’s newly-formed Safety Review Board, the Blind Tiger reopened on April 26.
Several people allegedly at the Blind Tiger after midnight on Sunday, who have asked remain anonymous, told YES! Weekly that the July 31 event was an after-hours dance party, which they described as a regular Saturday night occurrence before and after the two April incidents and the club was shut down. One provided video of a typical Latin Night and a crowded dance floor with the time stamp 3:01 a.m., with date stamp of August 15, 2021. Another source stated that after the bands would finish playing on Saturday nights, usually about 10.30 pm, the Blind Tiger staff would rush everyone from that show out and the club would welcome a new crowd for their Latin Nights.
According a Sunday statement on the Blind Tiger’s Facebook page the club is again closed, and the King Lil G show scheduled for Sunday Night was cancelled.
On Monday, City Manager Davis, gave YES! Weekly the following statement:
As you know this location was the subject of a previous safety review. Some of you may have heard that employees of the Blind Tiger were involved, which I can confirm. The previous review resulted in a temporary closure for violations which the business was able to bring things into compliance. The Safety Review Board will convene within seven days. This meeting will include a staff member from Engineering and Inspections, Fire, Neighborhood Development, Police, and a Peer Business Owner. The purpose of this Board meeting is to collaborate with the owner or any subtenant in an effort to prevent future violent incidents at the property. At the conclusion of this Board meeting, the City Safety Review Board may prepare a Corrective Action Recommendation, pending the business resuming operations.
Our main goal is for safety for the community and other businesses, who we've heard from regarding concerns at this location. Staff will be reviewing the reports and looking at options to address these concerns to try and prevent further incidents.
The Blind Tiger has not responded to YES! Weekly’s request for comment.
