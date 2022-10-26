Like any part of the United States with communities so old, the Triad’s folklore is heavily haunted. There is, for instance, Lydia, forever young, pale, and pretty as she stands on the dark road outside of Jamestown and thumbs a ride home. When you pick her up, you don’t yet know she’s dead.
Most folks who tell that story don’t know that Lydia is just our local variant on a motif that folklorist Jan Harold Brunvand traced back to 1870s Europe in his 1981 book The Vanishing Hitchhiker, with versions in North American communities stretching from Quebec to San Francisco’s Chinatown and from Oaxaca to the Ozarks. Don’t tell Lydia this, but Chicago’s Resurrection Mary is the most famous.
For those not fond of trudging through weeds to an abandoned underpass, there’s a Triad-wide variety of haunted buildings closer to where most readers live.
There’s Winston-Salem’s Historic Brookstown Inn, located in an 1837 cotton mill. Women working in the mill lived in a dormitory there. Long after one’s body was retrieved from the bottom of a grain elevator shaft, she’s said to walk the halls, looking for the roommate who pushed her.
High Point has not just its adjacent Lydia, but a reputedly haunted City Hall, where a tall shadowy man in a top hat is said to stalk the corridors.
In Greensboro, there’s the Biltmore Hotel, where ghost guides say a mob accountant thrown out a window and a call girl who threw herself down a stairway still have not checked out.
Midway between the Biltmore and my home in College Hill, there’s my favorite local haunted spot, although it’s not its alleged ghosts I find most interesting about the place.
I pass it every time I walk downtown to cover a city council meeting, and two good friends were married there (the guest who showed up in a t-shirt might be haunting the place now if he’d ignored the request of the groom, a hulking biker, to go home and change).
Blandwood Mansion and Gardens at 447 W. Washington Street was built in 1795 and enlarged in 1822. From 1841 to 1844, when it was enlarged again, it was the home of Governor John Motley Morehead. Designated as a historic landmark in 1988, it is believed to be the oldest example of the Italian Villa Style of architecture built in the United States.
Moorehead was an early and crucial proponent of the railroads that, after the Civil War, turned Greensboro from a village into a commercial hub (and from the 1930s until the 1950s, an army town, which is why Elm Street once had so many brothels). He owned slaves, although not enough for his mansion to meet the definition of a slave plantation. He also argued that Freedmen should be recruited into the Confederate Army. That proposal was not well received in Richmond, both because the Virginia aristocracy that controlled the South despised North Carolinians, and its president Jefferson Davis personally disliked Zebulon Vance, who became governor here during the civil war.
Very few members of that plantation aristocracy, who oppressed North Carolina’s small farmers almost as brutally as their counterparts in 19th Russia did their kulaks, were willing to give guns to the Black people they treated even worse. Most of the ghostly folklore about Blandwood is not connected to its antebellum history, but the years following 1903, when the mansion became the home of the Keeley Institute.
Incorporated in 1891, the institute was originally housed in the Central Hotel Building at Elm and Market Streets, with Col. W. H. Osborn of Greensboro as president and Benjamin and James Buchanan Duke among the other stockholders. Its mission was to rehabilitate alcoholics and drug addicts through a program developed by Leslie E. Keeley, who founded the original Keeley Institute in Illinois in 1879, and whose slogan was “alcohol is a disease and I can cure it.”
Over the next decades, the institute rapidly opened local branches and treated alcoholics, “opium inebriates” and “morphine fiends” throughout the United States and Europe. In these institutes, staff dosed patients with Keeley’s proprietary “gold cure,” a potion unavailable at any pharmacy that contained what Keeley called a “double chloride of gold.”
For more on Keeley’s “cure,” and for how the great 19th Century Journalist Nellie Bly exposed it, read “Nellie Bly takes the Gold Cure,” a 2018 article by Stephen Bitsoli on dirtysexyhistory.com, a website created and run by Triad-based historian, author, and Netflix consultant Jessica Cale. In that article, Bitsoli described Keeley’s “medicine” as “a witches’ brew of varying ingredients — gold salts, alcohol, morphine, cannabis, and other substances — in colored water.”
Bitsoli also wrote that “despite the toxic and/or addictive nature of many of these ingredients — and remember, morphine was then legal and even heroin was sold over the counter in the United States until 1924 — there were few if any claims of negative side effects or new addictions associated with the cure other than vomiting or dizziness.”
While Keeley created his institute to peddle a phony “cure,” Bitsoli noted that it actually had a high success rate, albeit not that of Keeley’s absurd claim that 95% of his patients were permanently cured. “The reason the Keeley Institute worked as well as it apparently did was that it wasn’t just a vehicle to sell snake oil — though it undoubtedly was that — but it offered something else: dignity. The alcoholic was treated not as a lowlife, weak, or evil, but as someone with a disease.”
Bitsoli quotes William L. White, author of Slaying the Dragon: The History of Addiction Treatment and Recovery in America: “The atmosphere was informal and friendly at the clinics, with a marked absence of the bars and restraints that were typical in most inebriate asylums of the period.” And unlike many of the 12-step programs developed in the 1930s, it was not faith-based and did not encourage cult-like behavior and group identification.
The Gold Cure was debunked many times including in an article by the great 19th Century journalist Nellie Bly, who in her 1924 obituary was described as “the best reporter in America.” Bly first became famous for her 1887 newspaper series and book Ten Days in a Mad House, for which she had herself committed to what was then described as a lunatic asylum. For her 1894 expose of the Gold Cure, she checked herself in the Keeley Institute in White Plains, New York as an “absinthe fiend.”
Despite the late 19th-century expose by a famous journalist and 20th-century denunciations by the American Medical Association, the institute survived until 1965, but the Greensboro location closed in 1961. It was saved from demolition in 1964, purchased by Methodist College’s Preservation Greensboro Inc. in 1966, and opened as a museum in 1976.
As a licensed center of the Keeley Institute, it had been a clinic treating alcoholism and addiction with an ineffective and dangerous cure for 58 years. In the prior century, it was only occupied by James Motley Moorehead for 39 years and his heirs for 34.
“There is so much history tied to Blandwood that may contribute to the Haunts,” wrote Dan Riedel, co-owner of Carolina History and Haunts, in a Facebook message to YES! Weekly.
Riedel broke that history down into what he called three major events, the first being the Civil War.
“Late March into April of 1865 was a terrible time for central NC. Although Greensboro did not see a battle, we saw war. The battle of Bentonville would take place outside Raleigh. Injured and dying soldiers were put on trains and sent to safer areas along the tracks for help. Greensboro was one of those places. Three staging areas were set up for hospitals: what’s now the museum, the area around the old Courthouse at Elm and Market, and the property of Blandwood mansion. Many claim to see what looks like a face or sometimes a light from the tower window.
Some have captured orbs and strange feelings around the property they attribute to that time and some of the staff have also heard footsteps around the middle of the afternoon upstairs.”
After the war, the Moorehead family moved back in, but “a lot of them”, wrote Riedel, died of tuberculosis in the house. Then came the Keeley Institute and the Gold Cure, which Riedel described as being given to patients on the second floor of the main building every afternoon, and as consisting of “gold chloride, light poisons, and alcohol.”
According to Riedel, “something is said to linger within a house that claims to be the oldest standing on its original foundation in Greensboro. It definitely has a story to tell.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.