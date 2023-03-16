“Black Mountain College: Seedbed of American Art” On View at Reynolda House Through June 25
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March x, 2023)— “Black Mountain College: Seedbed of American Art” opened at Reynolda House Museum of American Art on March 10 in the Northwest Bedroom Gallery of the historic house. The exhibition will be on display through June 25, 2023.
Black Mountain College, which was open in western North Carolina from 1933–57, was a site of collaboration among people, practices, disciplines, and performances that generated astonishing creativity and continues to spark innovation among contemporary writers and artists. It was a college for free spirits, where both faculty and students could explore new ways of learning and fresh approaches to the varied subjects that comprise the liberal arts.
This exhibition is curated by Thomas Frank, Ph.D. Frank is professor emeritus from Wake Forest University and an editor of the “Black Mountain Studies” journal. He has selected works by former students and faculty of the short-lived experimental college from the collections of Reynolda and Wake Forest, including Josef and Anni Albers, Jacob Lawrence, Lyonel Feininger, and Robert Rauschenberg.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Admission is charged, though several free admission categories apply. Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily, free of charge. The Greenhouse is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reynolda Village merchants’ hours vary. No ticket is needed to shop at the Reynolda House Museum Store.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app, Reynolda Revealed, to self-tour the estate.
